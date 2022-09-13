"You're a husband, you're a father, you're a drinker."
That's how Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Keegan James Brooke in Bathurst Local Court after he pleaded guilty on September 7 to high range drink-driving.
The 30-year-old was driving a black 2013 Holden Colorado home from Orange when he stopped at a pub along the way about 8pm on June 2 this year, court documents reveal.
After having a number of alcoholic drinks, Brooke got back in the car and was driving to Laffing Waters.
The court heard that as Brooke was travelling along the Mitchell Highway, he crashed into a sandbag and cement barrier at The Rocks - approximately 15 kilometres from Bathurst.
It seems to me ... you've got to that level [of alcohol use] where it points to a problem.- Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis
His vehicle flipped and crossed into the westbound side of the highway before it came to a rest on its roof.
Brooke got out of the vehicle and rested on a steel barrier of the highway.
The court was told that an off duty nurse stopped and administered first aid on Brooke whilst another driver contacted emergency services at approximately 8.50pm.
Police arrived about 9pm and ensured the free flow of traffic to the area.
While on scene, officers noticed Brooke had blurry eyes and was unsteady on his feet with little balance or coordination before he was taken to Orange Hospital by Ambulance.
Blood taken from Brooke while he was in hospital returned a positive reading to alcohol of 0.163.
Police went to Brooke's Fleming Drive address on July 10 where he admitted he was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The court heard that Brooke told police he had four to five beers at the pub and believed he fell asleep at the wheel which was what caused the accident.
Brooke's solicitor, Timothy Cain told the court during submissions that the day of the offence was the 10 year anniversary of his client's grandmother's death.
"It seems to me ... you've got to that level [of alcohol use] where it points to a problem," Magistrate Ellis said.
Brooke was fined $1,500 and disqualified from driving for seven months.
He must have an interlock device installed on his vehicle for 24 months after the disqualification period ends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.