Central Western Daily

Orange's youth crime problem discussed at meeting between police and community

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Reed works as a duty manager at a store in the Central Square Shopping Centre and was at Tuesday's meeting which addressed crime in Orange. Picture by Riley Krause.

People working in Orange's CBD fear "payback" if they call the police on a group of young people wreaking havoc in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.