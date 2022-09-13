People working in Orange's CBD fear "payback" if they call the police on a group of young people wreaking havoc in the city.
Sharon Reed works as a duty manager at a store in the Central Square Shopping Centre and said on more than one occasion, either she or her staff had been threatened and harassed by these youths who had previously run amuck in her shop.
"I've gotten to the stage where I park my car opposite the police camera, so I know that there's footage. You get concerned they're going to be waiting for you at the end of your shift because you've asked them to leave or told police about them," she said.
"I've been walking down the street doing my grocery shopping and they'll see you in there and start making comments about where you work because they recognise you.
"When I'm at work, I can follow protocol, but what can I do when I'm not at work? We've had another team member who was walking their dog and was approached by these kids on bikes and she was too afraid to go back to her home straight away because she didn't want them to know where she lived. Once a youth offender knows who you are, they'll get you when you're not at work."
Ms Reed said the number of these particular youths coming into her store varies, with a group of 13 being the largest she has encountered.
"We do know they're running around the store, they jump on the equipment we have and ride around on the equipment," she added.
"They use some of our products to threaten each other and hit each other. One of the latest incidents was they threw glass at each other and smashed glass while in the store."
Ms Reed's comments came following a meeting hosted by the Central West Police District and the Orange Community Safety Precinct Committee to discuss ways to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour in the city.
When Ms Reed addressed Chief Inspector Peter Atkins and crime manager, Inspector Brett Smith - who ran the meeting - she was told by Mr Smith "if that's an issue, they need to be reporting it to us straight away" while Mr Atkins added that "as soon as they start to feel uncomfortable, they need to get on the (phone) straightaway."
Tabitha McBurney, who works as a manager at a store within the Orange City Centre, then noted how she had called police on Monday, August 12, to report that the group of youths who have been causing issues in the city (some of whom are banned from the shopping centre) had returned. However, Ms McBurney said that when she called the police station to report the incident, she was told there "were not enough police officers to come down" at 5.45pm.
Mr Smith said he would "like to know who that police officer was" that spoke to Ms McBurney. Mr Atkins added that "like if I rang your shop or council, I can't control which rank or which experience the officer is going to be answering, it could be an officer on their third day on the job."
They know you have no right to touch them and no right to actually get them to leave.- Sharon Reed
Addressing the room, Mr Atkins said if a caller was not happy with the response they were given, for them to call back and ask for a sergeant.
Ms Reed said it can feel like workers are left to deal with the issues on their own.
"If you're lucky they'll leave the store, because they know you have no right to touch them and no right to actually get them to leave," she said of the youths.
"I've had times where I've called the police and because you're with a big company, they feel like it's the company's responsibility to do something. You feel like you're not taken seriously.
"Even with security guards there, these youths know security can't touch them, so you're at a point where the security guard will tell them to leave and then they'll start riding their scooters in and out the front of the store, daring you to do something. If they don't leave of their own accord, you really have no rights."
Figures presented to the audience of about 100 people - made up of councillors, police and the Orange community, showed that incidents relating to people stealing from shops were on the rise.
In August, the number of incidents reported to police for this particular matter sat at 23, while in July there were 25. These were highest and second highest numbers for a single month in the past year.
