Road safety experts have labelled the current restrictions placed on provisional drivers in NSW "not enough", amid a somewhat controversial proposal to up the age limit for male drivers to as high as 22, before they're eligible to gain a driver's licence.
The mooted plan comes in the wake of the horror crash at Buxton, but with the proposal aimed primarily at male drivers many are deeming the idea discriminatory.
It's one of multiple proposals recently submitted to the NSW government for review, which has been underpinned by a crunch of statistics for the under-25-demographic.
It shows that the death toll for male drivers, accounts for more than triple that of their female counterparts - with 48 female fatalities on the state's roads in 2022, compared to 155 male deaths in the same period.
As reported by The Guardian, the Australasian College of Road Safety's president, emeritus professor Ann Williamson said despite only representing an estimated 15 per cent of all drivers, those under the age of 25 account for almost a quarter of overall crashes in NSW.
"Young males, perhaps they should be 21 or 22, before they get their licence ... this is very controversial stuff but these are all things to think about," Ms Williamson said.
"The first six months of licensing, in particular, people are very vulnerable to crashes [and] it's not that the road authorities and the policy decision-makers aren't aware.
"There are a number of restrictions on inexperienced and novice young drivers ... but it's not enough. It clearly isn't enough."
Driving instructor and owner of Orange's King & Queens Driving School, Wellington Madechihwe, said while he doubts a proposal as such would pass in parliament, he can understand why there is the "male versus female" argument at play.
In his experience, Mr Madechihwe has found that while there are perhaps some gender-related factors at play, he feels that it narrows down to individual character, and post-driving-test behaviour.
"Male students actually have a higher pass rate than female students, but when it comes to taking their licence beyond that test, there does seem to be a noticeable difference, especially in that first six months," Mr Madechihwe said.
"From what I've observed over the years, [young males] tend to drive quite defensively when they come across a situation, and they are very quick to react.
"Whereas with female students, they tend to be much more careful and cautious drivers, where they will take more time to think before they act."
According to Transport for NSW data, male drivers have an overall pass rate of 58.7 per cent, with female drivers at 55.9 per cent when comparing driving test statistics.
Though, in Mr Madechihwe's opinion, he believes that statistics could represent an imbalance, with his theory that young males might be spending more time behind the wheel.
Gender aside, he also believes that novice drivers can become easily distracted, particularly with mobile phone use in the car, and that it boils down to both an issue of character and personal choice - rather than the 'boys vs girls' argument.
"For most young students, they are so excited when they finally get their licence and they want to try things that they haven't done before," Mr Madechihwe said.
"Unfortunately, though, this over-excitement can lead to breaking a lot of road rules, such as speeding on the road, driving with many people in the car, and playing with technology in the car.
"But not every young person or every young male is a bad driver, we have very good male drivers that have still never had demerit points taken from them, so I think it comes down to personal choice and responsibilities."
Part of the solution, the driving instructor believes, could be to increase the consequences for drivers under the age 25.
Because, while he believes 16 is "a good age" to start driving, he also feels as though the introduction of heavier penalties and extending suspension periods, could further deter law breaking.
There are reports that the state government continues to have road safety on its radar, with talks that NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet, intends to further revise current passenger rules for provisional licence holders.
For example, P-plater drivers are not permitted to travel with more than one passenger in their car, under the age of 21, between 11pm and 5am.
Orange and Cabonne road safety officer, Andrea Hamilton-Vaughan said she "understands the science" behind this latest proposal.
Though, she feels it could be indicative of an immediate human reaction, particularly in light of the tragedy, where five teen-passengers were killed on September 6.
"Any time where we have big and devastating crashes like that, it's understandable that the natural human response is for people to want to do anything to prevent it happening again," Ms Hamilton-Vaughan said.
"They're someone's child and this is devastating, people just want to help.
"I do understand why road safety experts are pushing for change at this time.
"Ultimately, this is a matter for the NSW government to decide."
