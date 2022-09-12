Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway has confirmed he will not be seeking preselection as the Nationals candidate for the NSW election.
Mr Farraway is based on Bathurst and has an office in Orange but said he would continue his duties on the Legislative Council until his term finished in 2027.
He said he wished Tony Mileto, who has preselection for the Orange branch, well.
"I'm definitely not running, our nominations have closed, now we go towards preselection and Tony will be going through that process," Mr Farraway said.
Mr Farraway said he had been approached to considering nominating.
"I was approached several times to run by members of the party and quite a lot of small business owners in Orange, vastly over the last 18 months," he said.
"I did consider it, the Orange branch will put forward a good candidate and I can support that candidate in the campaign.
The region will get a National Party candidate shortly, they'll have the deputy premier next door and the regional roads minister in Bathurst and Orange every week.- Sam Farraway
"I want more representation [for the Nationals], not less. I'm going to keep myself based around the Central West and Orange and support our National Party candidate in the hope they become the Member for Orange ... but I'm not going anywhere.
"The region will get a National Party candidate shortly, they'll have the deputy premier next door and the regional roads minister in Bathurst and Orange every week."
Mr Farraway said he believed Mr Mileto was a good candidate.
"I will support who ever the local branch preselection. Tony would be a good candidate, he's a local councillor, passionate but I will support who ever the Orange Electoral Council preselects."
