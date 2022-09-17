Central Western Daily
Home/Comment

Editorial | Time for a rebalance: Australia must shift from megacities concept

September 17 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Urban sprawl will likely dominate our major cities in the next 50 years.

The usually accepted definition of megacities is conurbations of more than ten million people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.