Living in the country has always come at a cost.
We generally travel greater distances we buy more fuel, service our vehicles more often, and wear out the rubber on our tyres more quickly.
We do not have the same level of public transport enjoyed by people in the city.
We don't have bicycle networks to pedal around, but then again even if we did we'd have to contend with the extremes of the heat and cold to do it.
The goods we buy from our stores have, on average, been transported greater distances than those in the city.
The material we buy to build houses and infrastructure in the country is significantly more expensive because of the distances they're freighted.
These are examples of ordinary costs by many in the country, which have typically been higher than costs for similar items and services in the coastal-based and port-supported cities.
These costs are now compounded with soaring inflation, adding COVID, widespread flooding and natural disasters, frosty foreign relations and other national and international factors and events have contributed to a rapid rise in the cost of living for Aussies.
The significant increase in the cost of energy, be it gas, electricity or fuel is becoming unmanageable for most households and this is where governments must step in.
In the electorate of Orange, we are home to one of the coldest areas in the state.
While not shocked, I was still extremely concerned to learn that an increasing number of my constituents have chosen to not turn on their heaters because they cannot afford the cost of electricity or gas.
I shiver at the thought of the long nights this winter, for those who were not heating their homes because they cannot pay for the increased cost of supplied gas or electricity.
Without either a rise in income, or a reasonable pricing of energy, I expect these same people won't be using their air conditioners this summer, either.
Governments must intervene to better monitor and rein in the costs of these utilities.
Having reviewed the NSW Council of Social Service's July 2022 paper for recommendations to the NSW Government, their 2022 Cost-of-Living research report has revealed, unsurprisingly, those on low-income have now been driven below the poverty line and are now forgoing spending on essentials to make ends meet.
NCOSS has made six recommendations to the Government which could, if adopted and implemented, reduce the impacts of cost of living.
Social and affordable housing is shrinking because the quantity of housing is not meeting the growing demand.
Governments have dropped the ball and have failed to increase investment consistent with demand.
NCOSS estimate that in excess of 50,000 people are waiting for social housing, with wait time of 10 years or more.
In no way is 10 years an acceptable waiting period for access to suitable social housing.
NCOSS have also suggested government make energy more affordable.
As I've mentioned earlier, the Government must do more to reduce the cost of energy and ensure that charges are both justifiable and consistent.
Mining royalties could be redirected to directly reduce the cost of household energy bills.
Renters as well have been significantly impacted. Orange has been a victim of its own success; Orange was one of the most sought-after places to live in and invest, so the recent property boom saw property prices significantly rise.
As a result many people were subject to rental terminations by their landlords who wanted to either sell or charge a higher weekly rent.
Consequently, because of the lack of protections, even model renters who looked after their property and paid rent on time had been issued a no-grounds eviction with no legal leg to stand on, and most unable to secure another rental.
Nobody is immune from the impact of inflation, but it's the average punter who is on low to middle income that is struggling - and it's only going to get worse unless government take the reins and exercise control over the many controllable elements which contribute to the increasing high cost of living.
