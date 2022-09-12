Drug users 'living in perpetual ignorance' about human cost of cocaine, magistrate says

Buying even small quantities of cocaine in Orange perpetuates conflict, poverty and suffering across the globe, a would-be-user has been warned in court.
Justin Vincent Sharpe of Molong Road faced sentencing last Wednesday, after he was found with 0.4 grams of white power in a Hotel Orange bathroom.
The 29-year-old told officers he had purchased the drugs a day prior, and intended to use them himself.
Magistrate David Day said cocaine users are "living in perpetual ignorance" about the impact of their behaviour, citing the human cost of cartel wars in South America.
"[Drug traffickers are] very serious criminals, and they only exist because of people like you who consume the silly stuff," Day said.
Sharpe was represented by lawyer Mason Manwaring. He was found guilty without a conviction and received a 12 month Community Correction Order.
