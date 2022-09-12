Central Western Daily
Orange cocaine users "living in perpetual ignorance" about human cost of trafficking and cartels, Magistrate David Day says

September 12 2022
Drug users 'living in perpetual ignorance' about human cost of cocaine, magistrate says

Buying even small quantities of cocaine in Orange perpetuates conflict, poverty and suffering across the globe, a would-be-user has been warned in court.

