P-plater taken to Orange police station during weekend crackdown

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:30am
P-plater who blew nearly five times legal limit also charged with driving while disqualified. File picture.

A P-plater has been charged with high-range drink driving as part of a weekend crack-down by police.

