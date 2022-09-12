A P-plater has been charged with high-range drink driving as part of a weekend crack-down by police.
More than 250 infringements were issued and 37 people have been charged with drink/drug-driving offences following operation Fume, which ran on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10
The high-visibility operation across the western region involved officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, supported by general duties officers from local police districts.
During the operation, police conducted 1093 roadside drug tests, resulting in 86 positive drug tests.
Police also conducted 3971 random breath tests, which resulted in 37 people being charged with PCA offences.
Western region operations manager, Superintendent Luke Rankin said the goal of the operations was to ensure there was no complacency on the road.
"Consuming alcohol or drugs impairs your ability to operate a road vehicle and can lead to life-changing consequences," he said.
"The message is simple, keep to the speed limit, wear a seatbelt, and a helmet for motorcyclists, having a plan B to get home safely if you are drinking, and focusing on the road.
"Officers attached to the Western Region Command will continue to provide safer regional roads across our region."
As part of the operation, officers attached Central West Police District stopped a white Ford Escape at about 8.10pm on Saturday.
Police conducted a random breath test, which returned a positive result.
The P2 driver - a 22-year-old man - was taken to Orange Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.229.
He was given a future court attendance notice for drive with high range PCA and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period. He will appear at Orange Local Court Thursday, October 13.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.