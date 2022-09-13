Wendy Donno always wanted to work for herself and now she finally has that chance.
The new owner of Millthorpe's iconic Dolce Sweets and Treats has been in the role for two months now, having previously worked as a supervisor at Priceline.
Ms Donno said it had been a whirlwind experience.
"It all happened in like three weeks," she said of the time between the business going up for sale and making the purchase.
"I've always wanted to have a small business and work for myself. I just wanted something a little bit different."
Ms Donno, who lives in Bathurst, said the customers had been nothing but delightful.
"Because it happened so quick, people who come in the store are surprised to see me," she said.
"Everyone has been really great and they've all come and introduced themselves to me. Millthorpe is just a really nice, peaceful village and I'd love to encourage everyone to come and visit here."
Ms Donno said that an added bonus was that the store was already set up so they could re-open without much extra hassle.
So while business owner hasn't made many changes to the store, she did note there was one particular element she would like to see added.
"I would like to expand on locally made stuff," she said.
"There is some locally made stuff in store, but not a lot, because you can't just open a shop purely on locally made. I would like to expand on that a bit more.
"We'd also like to bring in a small range of nuts and we're sourcing fudge at the moment, so we'd like to look at bringing that in."
Ms Donno took over from the previous owner Anna Franceschini, who put Dolce up for sale due to her family moving away from the Central West.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.