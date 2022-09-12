"As you can imagine, it's incredibly frustrating."
That's how Business Orange president Daniel Sutton described the announcement of a one-off public holiday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday confirmed the country would hold a national day of mourning on Thursday, September 22 for the late monarch.
Mr Sutton said by Monday morning, he had already received calls and emails from business owners in Orange, voicing their concerns about the announcement.
"It's incredibly interruptive to workflow and especially when businesses are still trying to recover from forced closures through COVID," he said.
"Businesses are expected to now deal with an immediate public holiday, with less than two weeks notice. It will be another hit to the pocket of small business."
A national memorial service will take place in the Great Hall of Parliament House in Canberra at 11am on September 22, with the service broadcast across the country. The Queen's funeral will take place in London on Monday, September 19.
Despite Mr Albanese having written to premiers and chief ministers asking they declare the day a public holiday, Mr Sutton said there had been little to no guidance about what responsibilities businesses would have that day.
"We're still unsure at this point whether or not certain shops will be forced to close or not, like with an Anzac Day arrangement," he said.
"We're trying to get some clarity around that to work out exactly what businesses can and can't do. If it is just a standard public holiday, we have the standard issues of quite high penalty rates that need to be paid to people on a Thursday, which is an odd day of the week for a public holiday.
"The other issue will undoubtedly be a series of people who will be 'sick' on a Friday and that will cause problems for businesses on their weekly operations. There will be issues that will flow out of it."
In a statement, Mr Albanese encouraged all Australians "to take time to pause and reflect on Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service."
For Mr Sutton, he hopes that those who do go out to shop on September 22, will have a little extra patience for those still working.
"You're probably going to have the owner-operators who run the business actually running the business, rather than the staff, because they just can't afford penalty rates and the wages," he added.
"It means there will be less staff on counters and the shops, so you're going to need to be patient. Businesses are just trying to get through any way that they can. All we're asking is for people to have some patience.
"People might be waiting longer for their coffees or to pick something up. It means that on this Thursday, it's going to be trickier for businesses to operate."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he supported a public holiday in honour of the Queen.
Australia typically recognises 11 nationwide public holidays, including one commonly held in June for the Queen's Birthday despite the day not aligning with her April birth date.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.