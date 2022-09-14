Central Western Daily
What's On: Orange musician Dallas Webb to gig at The Blind Pig and Lucknow Tavern this weekend

By Emily Gobourg
September 14 2022 - 7:00am
Musician Dallas Webb will play 90s covers on Saturday night at his 'favourite place in town' to gig, The Bling Pig in Orange. Picture contributed.

Featuring at The Bling Pig in its next Live & Local session, Orange-based musician, Dallas Webb, will be cranking it up this Saturday night, with nostalgic 90s-only bangers.

