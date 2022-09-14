Featuring at The Bling Pig in its next Live & Local session, Orange-based musician, Dallas Webb, will be cranking it up this Saturday night, with nostalgic 90s-only bangers.
"I'll do cover tracks from [bands like] Oasis and Matchbox 20, or if I know the song and have a quick play-around, I can take requests on the night," Mr Webb said.
His "favourite place in town" to gig, Mr Webb said the owners of The Bling Pig venue have always been very music-pro, where they've supported the industry and its local artists since its establishment.
"Playing at The Blind Pig is just fun," he said.
"There's a good crowd that always dances, it's a great atmosphere, and the owner, John Vandenderg, he's a bit of a legend, very music-focused."
In comparison to gigging in the past at some of the city's other venues, Mr Webb said there are big differences when it comes to performing on McNamara Street.
He said that that performers aren't "jammed in a corner", where the venue's purpose is merely to fulfil an entertainment requirement.
"You've got places where musicians are essentially jammed in a corner, where it's more or less the venue ticking a box to say 'hey, we've got live music here'," Mr Webb said.
"Or you get stuck under the TAB, where people look like they're watching and cheering for you, but really, they're watching the footy or the horses on the screen behind you.
"Whereas with [owners of The Blind Pig venue], they went out and bought really good equipment, built a stage, and made sure they were building that atmosphere for live music."
While he's grateful to now be in a "pick and choose" position with his music career, Mr Webb said he's certainly had his fair share of playing under TAB screens.
His hope is that more venue owners in Orange look to improve their platforms for live music, which would show emerging artists that musicians in the Central West, are supported.
"Venues like that, people will go more often to them to watch those artists play," Mr Webb said.
"Because if it's got a good set-up, they know it's going to be worth their time."
Doors open from 6pm on Saturday, September 17, at The Blind Pig Cocktail Bar & Sound Lounge, with Dallas Webb playing from 9pm to midnight at the Orange venue, 45-47 McNamara Street.
The following day, he'll gig at the revamped Lucknow Tavern on the Mitchell Highway, kicking off from 12 noon until 3pm.
"I'll play Sunday at Lucknow which will be good," Mr Webb said, "and the owner's a legend there, too."
