Orange and surrounds has been smashed by what looms as an unprecedented amount of rain over the last three years, which has made hosting outdoor entertainment event an almost "day-by-day" proposition.
Fast-approaching race day at Towac Park, general manager of Racing Orange, Bree McMinn said no one watches the weather more than a racetrack's curator.
"We're in the wettest winter we've seen in a long time, and we haven't had a lot of warm weather for any grounds to dry out, so, we're in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment," Ms McMinn said.
This month alone, on top of the city's wettest winter in over a decade, there's been 56.6 millimetres of rainfall across Orange.
An estimated 40mm is also looming on the radar over the next five days, and if those additional falls eventuate, the city will again surpass its average rainfall for the month - which, in September, is just shy of 80mm.
With this on the curator's mind, and with Racing Orange's first meeting in the diary for September 20, the event will be heavily dependent on what the weather decides to do.
The club's priority, and Ms McMinn's biggest concern, rests with participant safety.
"There's a track rating system and you always aim to race on what we call a 'good four', where the ground has got a bit of give in it," she said.
"But we're sitting on a heavy 10 at the moment, which is the heaviest track possible, and you can race on it, but it has to be a 'safe' heavy 10.
"So, if there are any really, really wet spots in the track that are unsafe for horses and their jockeys then there's no way that we'd entertain racing on that."
With the "wait and see" status in the works, Ms McMinn said as far as saturated grounds and potential risks to participants go, digging into the track deeply could be attached to disastrous outcomes.
You can't sacrifice a jockey and horse's welfare in conditions like that, just for the sake of running a race meeting - and it would also be dangerous, particularly on the turns.- Racing Orange's general manager, Bree McMinn on potential racing hazards
"It could trip a horse up and that's extremely unsafe for the jockey, it's catastrophic," she said.
"You can't sacrifice a jockey and horse's welfare in conditions like that, just for the sake of running a race meeting - and it would also be dangerous, particularly on the turns - so, we're all struggling a bit to get over the line."
While Dubbo Turf Club recently ran a successful race meet, the issue with Orange is not being able to get that warmer sun to dry the city's grounds out - from tracks, parks, backyards, sporting fields and arenas.
It's been the same case out in the Cabonne area, too, with Molong Campdraft president, Sam Kirby saying the club's decision to postpone its upcoming campdraft also came down to a matter of participant safety.
"If we were talking a track rating system with 10 being the highest, I think our campdraft grounds are at a heavy 15," Mr Kirby laughed.
"It's true that you can do it [ride a horse on muddy grounds], but these wet conditions are really dangerous for the horse, mainly the rider."
With an estimated 250-odd people at campdraft events, Mr Kirby said this figure still doesn't account for the additional hundreds of cattle, horses, floats and trucks, as well.
During competitions, participants also have less than one-minute in the arena to control cattle - which requires horses and their riders to do a "clover leaf", or figure eight pattern, in a very short amount of time.
It's pretty easy to get a broken leg if either of them come down in the mud, and this wet weather's been a nightmare, so none of it is worth the risk for us to go ahead.- Molong Campdraft president Sam Kirby on postponed event
"And you're basically doing that in the size or area of a football field, or a fraction wider, and you've only got 40 seconds to do it," Mr Kirby said.
"So, you've got to go quickly and the biggest drama in these conditions is that your horse will slip over; and usually the rider, the horse, or both the rider and horse, will get injured.
"It's pretty easy to get a broken leg if either of them come down in the mud, and this wet weather's been a nightmare, so none of it is worth the risk for us to go ahead."
Mr Kirby said it's a possibility that the postponed September draft could move to later in the year, though, dates over March or April in the new year are also on the table, when the weather is "more favourable" and safer for everyone in the autumn season.
