SUPERIOR ball movement. Brilliant pace of play. Flawless execution.
The Orange CYMS Gold side showed why they entered Sunday's Group 10 under 17s league tag grand final against the Bathurst Panthers with a perfect record, bringing down the hosts 36-8 at Carrington Park.
Player of the match Ava Cole and teammate Lilly Clarke each scored two tries for a CYMS side who brought a consistently high quality brand of league tag across both halves of the decider.
"They're a good bunch of girls. They love playing footy together. Most of them also play together in touch footy and tackle as well," CYMS coach Jayce Barrett said.
"I think the other teams are starting to catch them. I don't think we're as far ahead as what the score shows, but some of our girls are real leaders and I think that's what sets them apart."
Saints coach Molly Kennedy knew her side were going to be in for a test against the unbeaten minor premiers but was proud of the effort her team put in.
"That Gold side have been the benchmark all year and they've got exceptional ball skills," she said.
"As you could see out there today, they can move the ball about 15 metres with one pass so that's tough to defend. The ball always moves quicker than the defender.
"Our girls need to hold their heads high. They've had an incredible season. From a side that had nine one week, to 11 the next week, we've been lucky to field a side.
"If it weren't for the 15s stepping up then we wouldn't have one. They've done a great job and should be proud of themselves."
CYMS didn't wait long to get the scoreboard ticking over, when Chloe Marsh crossed near the left corner in the second minute.
Pat's were their own worst enemies in the early stages of the game as their errors prevented them from getting any time on the ball outside of their own half.
That added pressure led to CYMS doubling their lead to 8-0 thanks to some great footwork from Cole down the left side.
A storming run from fullback Mya Simmons out of her own half helped set up Lilly Clarke for a nice team try, earned on the back of great ball movement towards the right side of the ground from CYMS.
Missed conversions meant Pat's were still just two converted tries off the pace when the teams went into the sheds at 12-0.
CYMS began the second half just as they started the first.
Simmons used her scorching pace to fly out of her own half of the field and would leave the Saints' chasers in her wake as she scored behind the uprights.
However, Pat's hit back on the next set when quick hands out to the left wing saw Mya Hawkins score the team's first points of the game, making it 18-4.
The next 10 minutes would be the most competitive football St Pat's displayed in the decider but it simply wasn't enough to break down a CYMS defence playing at their best.
The green and golds then put the game completely beyond the Saints' reach with a run of three tries in the space of seven minutes.
Paige Gibson started that run when she dived for a gap in the Pat's line from close range, then a perfect cut out pass gave Cole her second try of the match.
Clarke scored her second try thanks to a break through the middle of the park and a lovely inside step to wrong-foot the Pat's defence.
Samantha Hanrahan, who had enjoyed a solid match for the Saints at five-eighth, earned a reward for her efforts by picking up a consolation try.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
