THERE'S been virtually nothing separating Orange CYMS and Bathurst Panthers throughout this year's Group 10 under 11s league tag season, and that was once again the case in Sunday's grand final at Carrington Park.
Panthers came into the match determined to flip around the result from their extra-time major semi-final loss to CYMS - and almost pulled off a comeback in the decider - but a fast start from the Orange girls in the grand final proved the difference as they recorded a 28-18 victory.
Advertisement
Grace Goodlock led the way for CYMS with a hat-trick while Mackenzie Thornberry's total control and leadership of the Orange attack saw her named the grand final's best and fairest player.
CYMS' electric start would ultimately prove the difference as they ran out to an 18-0 lead with five minutes still to play in the opening half.
Panthers scored right on half-time to carry momentum into the second half, and they would fight back to find themselves down 22-18 at one stage, but a try for CYMS with four minutes to spare sealed the result.
Ruby Cole was a standout for Panthers, with her two tries in the second half giving the hosts a fighting chance.
Panthers coach Jess Hotham was proud of her side's fighting spirit in the second half.
"They wear their hearts on their sleeve. They are so happy and proud. It was a big thing for them. They're only 11. They've never played in a grand final," she said.
"That quick start from CYMS was what got us but they could have just let it go, put their heads down and gone 'We've been beaten already' but they didn't. They kept going and going.
"This makes me so proud, seeing this sort of competition in an under 11s game. So many clubs had two teams in it. I love the fact there's so much depth in league tag, and it excites me to see how big of a day we've put on here today."
Karissa Roberts said her side have enjoyed some brilliant battles with Panthers this season.
"There's a couple of bigger girls in our team who were minor premiers last year but then couldn't play finals due to COVID, so they've worked for two years to get over the line," she said.
"We do have eight, nine, 10 and 11-year-olds in our teams, so we've got a great range of players. They've had to work really hard through the year, especially against these Panthers girls.
Thornberry opened the scoring in the grand final when she picked a gap in the Panthers defence to score down the right side.
Advertisement
CYMS scored on the first set after the kick-off when Tessa Hill pounced on a well-weighted kick towards the right corner, with the conversion from Hill making it 12-0.
Strong runs from Sienna Clarke and Ella Pringle helped to briefly get the Panthers out of danger but big metres from Hill helped get CYMS out of danger.
On the back of that effort the Orange side scored their third try of the day when Goodlock threw a dummy and cut inside to find the space she needed.
CYMS looked certain to carry an 18-0 lead into the break before Ella Pringle used her pace to run out of her own half and score down the left wing as the siren sounded.
Her conversion made it 18-6.
Advertisement
CYMS made a quick response, just two minutes into the new half, as Goodlock picked up her second try of the day.
Panthers scored less than 10 seconds after the restart at halfway when Cole caught the CYMS defence off guard with her dash to the right wing.
Cole was in again with eight minutes to go and the comeback threat was now well and truly alive for a Panthers side with momentum on their side.
Under pressure, CYMS responded well as Goodlock scored to give her side the breathing room they needed in the run towards the full-time whistle.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.