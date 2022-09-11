Following a two-year event hiatus, the small town's anticipated Molong Colour Run is set to return on October 22.
The colour-fueled gig will be the fourth of its kind, where the two-and-a-half kilometre fun run is open to all-ages, and family-friendly.
Checkpoints at Molong's Golf Course and Showground will be loaded with vibrant powder-filled balloons, where runners (or walkers) will be splattered by organisers with a mix of colours to (temporarily) white-clothing.
Run by Molong Early Learning Centre, the event committee president, Alice Druve said while there's certainly a of work involved behind the scenes, it's also "a privilege" for MELC members to host - who are busting to bring it back for the town's enjoyment.
"One hundred per cent, people are getting excited in the lead-up to this event, because while this year's been a little easier, we obviously haven't had much going on due to COVID," Mrs Druve said.
"We've all missed the fun and connection that you get from having these sorts of bigger events, so it's one of the things that the staff, kids and the wider community are all really looking forward to.
"And one of our core values at the centre is that engagement and being involved in the community - so it is, it's really exciting for everyone."
This year, registration proceeds from Molong Colour Run, will be directed to the not-for-profit charity, Alannah & Madeline Foundation.
The foundation was set up in remembrance of Alannah and Madeline Mikak, aged six and three, who tragically died during the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.
Its overall mission is to support the rights of children and young people, keeping them safe and free from violence and traumatic experiences.
"We wanted to align with an organisation that not only supports children far and wide, but potentially within our our own community, as well," Mrs Druve said.
"It's also such an important cause, that is much bigger than us, so we felt that donating to [the Alannah & Madeline Foundation] was a nice thing for our centre to do, and for our town to be a part of."
With good crowd turnouts since its inaugural run back in 2017, MELC committee members will also put on a barbecue brunch, with these proceeds directed back to the non-profit centre itself.
Members are also crossing their fingers for the addition of a coffee van for the grown-ups, with music and dancing on the schedule for all.
"We're hoping for at least 200 people this year, with all adults and kids from the community (and surrounds) welcome
"It will be really fun again, it's always been such a great event in previous years."
Registrations will start from 8:30am on Saturday, October 22, to participate in the Molong Colour Run from 9:30am, at a cost of $10 per person.
Online bookings are also now open, with tickets available for purchase through the 123tix website.
For more information on the event, head to the Molong Early Leaning Centre webpage.
