There's been around 45 millimetres of rainfall recorded for Orange in the last 48-hour period, with local SES crews predicting "no let up" in the coming few months.
Off the back of the city's wettest August in over about a decade the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting another 50-odd-mm to fall over the back end of next week.
With this, State Emergency Services' deputy zone commander, Joshua Clark said while "thankfully, nothing major eventuated" after Orange's last flood watch - the likelihood of further weather-related issues is high.
"Localised rainfall has certainly seen the creeks and drains around Orange fill up quite quickly, though, there's been minor consequences and no flood rescue call-outs as yet," Mr Clark said.
"Wellington has just dropped back out of minor flooding and, thankfully, right across the whole Orange area and including Cabonne, the rivers are starting to slowly ease," Mr Clark said.
Though, even without the significant rise in the region's rivers, he said residents can expect to see a peak in wetter conditions in the coming months.
"I dare say, so far, work is quiet for our crews, especially over the last few days with the rain that we've seen," Mr Clark said.
"But, given the fact that we are coming out of that wet, winter period now, the storm season will kick off very soon ... and we are starting to see those damaging winds come through."
Mr Clark said La Nina is a major contributing factor behind the increase of wet and stormy conditions in the west.
Since her arrival, the impacts of La Nina have been felt across the Central West, with flash flooding events, at-capacity dams and higher-than-average rainfall, all on record since.
"Unfortunately, moving across the next few months, there is no let up - there'll be no rest from those rains," Mr Clark said.
"There are a couple of climate-drivers that are going to make for a very wet period for the next three-to-four months, so there's potentially that La Nina watch really developing.
"And then we have the negative Indian Ocean Dipole - another weather system, as well - which are all driving forces to provide above-average rainfall."
What this could potentially look like for Orange, Mr Clark said, is the risk of more flooding in the near future, "very wet days" and (ongoing) issues for drivers.
"This could mean dangerous road conditions, such as closures, water over the roads, and, of course - more potholes," he said.
"And with the way in which the ground is so saturated at the moment, big trees - ones that have been around forever and have stood the test of time - are likely to potentially succumb to toppling over," he said.
"Of course, we'll also have the leaking roofs - which are associated with storms - and the continual flooding of farmers' paddocks will also be an issue for farmers who are trying to get crops in for those warmer months.
"So, there'll be lots of flow-on effects, and I think it's going to be a very busy time over the coming few months."
Given that all of the catchments are already at-capacity, Mr Clark said that even short amounts of rain will likely pose problems.
With surrounding bodies of water also donning the same status, any rainfall will go directly into the region's rivers, creeks and streams.
"Farmers' creeks, paddocks and dams are also already at-capacity and overflowing, so - right across the entire district - we've pretty much lost the ability for any absorption of water," Mr Clark said.
"So, even with the smaller levels of rain we've seen - that have already caused flooding - this will, unfortunately, be a common theme over the coming months - it's relentless."
In comparison to earlier months, flood rescue calls have lessened, Mr Clark said, with less people attempting to enter floodwaters.
Though - with predictions of increased rainfall ahead and seeing it all before - his main worry, is that people are "going to start risking it".
"Road closed means road closed, and there are penalties for passing a road closed sign - and we do know that police are being quite strict around that lately, " Mr Clark said.
"The risk is going to be quite significant for people disobeying those signs, and that's because we're going to become complacent - sick and tired of seeing the same warnings, the same wet days.
"So, it's going to become more of an inconvenience and nuisance to a lot of drivers and people are going to start risking it regardless.
"The complacency will start to creep in, is our concern."
While the Rural Fire Service has indicated it will be a reduced-threat bushfire season, it doesn't necessarily mean Mr Clark's RFS colleagues will have a quieter season.
Grassfires have occurred over the area recently and it's still a risk, regardless of the saturation on the ground," Mr Clark said.
"So, the preparation message - whether you're preparing for the fire or storm season - is to keep the grass low around the house, the trees maintained and awat from the house, and to make sure your gutters are clean.
"From mud, leaves, dry material, whatever it may be, because you're preparing for both the bushfire season and the storm season, in one."
