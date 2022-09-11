Central Western Daily
SES commander Joshua Clark says there'll be 'no rest' for region with rainfall over coming months

By Emily Gobourg
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:20am, first published 8:00am
'No let up' when it comes to predicted rainfall for Orange over the coming months. Picture by Carla Freedman.

There's been around 45 millimetres of rainfall recorded for Orange in the last 48-hour period, with local SES crews predicting "no let up" in the coming few months.

