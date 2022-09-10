Central Western Daily
Court

Teen to front court after woman stabbed during break and enter overnight

Updated September 10 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:50am
Teen refused bail after woman allegedly stabbed in the back during terrifying break-in

A 19-year-old man will face court charged after a woman was allegedly stabbed during a break and enter on Friday night.

Local News

