A sense of pride often bursts out of Daniel Gaiter each time he's driving the family along the stretch of Newell Highway in far west NSW.
"Dad built this," he says to his children.
Not only was Daniel's father, Matthew, part of the construction but his grandfather Charlie Duffy, also worked on the same highway almost a century ago.
Matthew spent nearly 40 years of his working life in the road construction industry and had a hand in building and improving the state's longest highway.
He has been working on the $1.7 billion Newell Highway upgrade funded by the NSW government to modernise and improve it for the safety of road users.
... he reckons I was harder on him than anyone else on the job. That's the father's role though, isn't it?- Matthew Gaiter on his son Daniel and their work together on the Newell Highway
The Newell Highway stretches over 1,060 kilometres to the borders of Queensland at Goondiwindi, and to Victoria at Tocumwal, and covers the towns of Dubbo, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran, Moree, Narrabri, West Wyalong, and Finley.
In the Dubbo portion of the Newell Highway, an estimated 20,000 vehicles travel the highway daily, many are freighters transporting goods and livestock, and tourists.
The new Dubbo bridge project jointly funded with $220.2 million by the NSW and the federal government is an extension of the Newell Highway upgrade that will enhance access to the city, easing traffic congestion and bypassing low-lying streets along the Macquarie River becomes flooded or inaccessible to traffic.
Matthew is currently assigned to the West Wyalong section of the highway which is just one of the several infrastructure projects for regions in NSW, including schools and hospitals, funded by the state government to the tune of $19.4 billion.
Father and son, who hail from the state's north coast, have become workmates since Daniel left his tiling job to work on the highway project on his father's advice. As the saying father knows best goes, it did ring a bell.
"I was happy to recommend construction work to Daniel because I was having fun with it," Matthew said.
"Over the years, we have worked together on the same projects, he was at the southern end and I was at the northern end.
"But he reckons I was harder on him than anyone else on the job. That's the father's role though, isn't it?"
Daniel's grandfather, Charlie Duffy, also worked on the same highway when the Roads and Transport Authority, now Transport for NSW was known as the Department of Main Roads formed in 1932 to oversee the construction and upkeep of roads and bridges in every council area.
The first portion of Newell Highway at Coonabarabran was built in 1949 and formally opened for farmers and their lorries in 1973.
From a boggy dirt road crossing rural towns, the highway today sees a daily traffic of 20,000 vehicles, and prior to the upgrades has been one of the notorious blackspots for fatal crashes.
By next year, portions of the highway upgrade are expected completed to serve as the main freight route between Queensland and Victoria for the food and resources producers in the far west and central west.
Matthew said he began his construction career with the DMR which also employed his father, Charlie throughout his working life.
Regional roads and transport minister Sam Farraway, who found out about three generations of the Gaiter family had worked on the Newell Highway project initially shared their story to Australian Community Media.
Mr Farraway, an NSW parliament upper house member who hails from Bathurst, has been sharing stories of people working on regional road projects as he meets them while he tours the towns.
He believes that telling their stories can encourage jobseekers in regional areas like Dubboa to join the roads and transport workforce experiencing a shortfall of workers in priority road projects.
Since the highway upgrades started, Mr Farraway said, it has provided secured jobs to a diverse workforce as well as transferred valuable skills to those who embarked on various roles.
"We have crew members of all ages working together on the Newell Highway upgrade, and each generation brings different skills to complement job requirements and challenges," Mr Farraway said.
"With the amount of work going on across the state, there has never been a better time to join the construction industry, learn new skills, and see what regional NSW has to offer.
"We are securing a better future through our record investment into regional transport and roads, building what matter to make daily life better."
As a youngster straight out of school, Daniel was unsure what to do so he did tiling until his father convinced him to take up a job on the highway project.
His parents coaxed him by offering to pay for his traffic control ticket, a qualification required for the job. Soon enough, he was assigned to work on the construction of a portion of M7 Westlink in Sydney.
Traveling around regional NSW is part of the job, and Daniel has teamed up with crews that built the bypass at Albury and upgraded the Pacific Highway at Karuah and Bulahdelah towns on the mid-north coast.
Now, Mr Gaiter is a foreman at construction sites around the far west region and like his father and grandfather, he takes pride in seeing "perfectly laid road pavement".
"It's great being out in the field and you see every bit of dirt is different," he said. "Every job presents a different challenge to get the pavement down and make it perfect."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
