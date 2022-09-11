Central Western Daily

Three generations of the Gaiter family have been part of the Newell Highway's construction

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
September 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Gaiter (left) and his father Matthew Gaiter, are among three generations of the same family who toiled to make Newell Highway a safer road in NSW. Picture supplied

A sense of pride often bursts out of Daniel Gaiter each time he's driving the family along the stretch of Newell Highway in far west NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.