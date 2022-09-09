By now, the whole world has become accustom to Operation London Bridge, which details the days of mourning and funeral plans from the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
While it would be easily presumed that the operation mainly affects the United Kingdom, the ramifications are world-wide and they're even felt in Orange.
One of the changes that comes from the Queen's passing lies within the walls of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Orange, where its bell ringers, known as the 'Orange Pealers', were into action this morning.
"In England, the central council of bell ringers had all plans ready with Operation London Bridge," Orange Pealer member Claire O'Mahony explained.
"Ringers were to toll 96 rings because that's her age. All churches across the land that have peals of bells like ours will be doing there's today, we did ours at 10am, that's the edict we received."
Along with the amount of rings, the group also have to change the tone to muffled, which creates a more softer noice than usual and is a traditional sign of mourning.
This process happens from the announcement of death until the funeral, which lasts for 10 days. After the funeral the noise reverts back when a new monarch has been established, changing from mourning to a celebration.
As some of the most experienced members of the Orange Pealers both Mrs O'Mahony and Jim Woolford will be invited to St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney for bell-ringing procedures on the weekend, something they feel 'very privileged' about.
"One of our colleagues at the United Kingdom who normally rings at St Mary's Cathedral is coordinating the activities at St Mary's and there's a chance we'll ring there," Mr Woolford said.
"It's quite a selected group of people picked to do these things, we're waiting to hear and will make some arrangements."
With the two having run bells at St Mary's before, they'll call on their experience to manage the different styles of bell ringing that come with the prestigious church.
"St Mary's would be the upper end of bell-ringing, involving people with quite specific expertise and experience," Mr Woolford explained.
"Bells at St Mary's are heavier than those at Holy Trinity, it's very mathematical."
Both Mr Woolford and Mrs O'Mahony originate from England, with the former from York and latter hailing from Kent.
Their experience with bell-ringing goes back over 40 years, having started from a young age before taking up the ropes in Sydney and Orange.
Mr Woolford moved to Orange 12 years ago after escaping Sydney due to the 'humidity, traffic, noise and pollution' while Mrs O'Mahony arrived in Orange this year after many years of visiting.
Both said there was one non-negtioable when making a tree change.
"I'd have to live where there's a church with bells, it's my hobby," Mrs O'Mahony said.
The two also agreed there'd be considerable sadness throughout England over the next two weeks.
"Two or three of our mutual friends are in England, saying the whole place will shut down for 10 days now," Mrs Mahony explained.
"Celebratory events just won't happen - museums, art galleries might close because this it'll be a place of mourning for 10 days."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
