Orange rocker Robbie Mortimer will wrap up the biggest tour of his career by ticking off a bucket list item next Friday night.
The 29-year-old will showcase his Matchbox Twenty Cover Show at the Orange Civic Theatre, a venue he's yet to perform in.
"It's a massive dream of mine to play there and fill that with a cover show," Mr Mortimer said.
"We've done 11 sold out shows at the Argrestic Grocer for Ruby Tuesdays. It's always been a successful event and I really wanted to bring it to a bigger theatre.
"(To play at the civic theatre) is a bucket list thing to do here in my home town. The support I'm getting has been unreal."
... one of the biggest highlights has been going to other towns, other states, and there's people singing songs I write in my bedroom here in Orange.- Robbie Mortimer
The September 16 show will wrap up Mr Mortimer's three month 'Tour of the Fox', which has taken him to Brisbane, Newcastle, Wollongong, the Gold Coast, Canberra as well as a host of regional NSW locations.
The tour has enabled him to showcase all original music, which is something he's keen to do more of in the future.
Mr Mortimer has spent a lot of the last 18 months writing music, and will continue to do so over the next year or so after an inspiring trip to the United States where he strengthened an already tight bond with Coy Bowles - the guitarist for the Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band.
He says the Fox tour has been an "incredible experience" and he's been overwhelmed by the reception he's received at every stop along the way.
"But one of the biggest highlights has been going to other towns, other states, and there's people singing songs I write in my bedroom here in Orange. That's really fueled the fire and makes the dream a bit more of a reality," he said.
Tickets for Friday's Matchbox Twenty show are available on robbiemortimer.com or via the box office at the Orange Civic Theatre.
He says the show is high energy and a walk through the history of Matchbox Twenty work. He says it'll "leave people wanting more".
"There's no better way to finish off the tour than playing at home, then I'm going to have a bit of time off to write and then plan my next project, which will be a big drop of original music I wrote while in the US and on tour in Australia," he reveals.
Robbie Mortimer will present his Matchbox Twenty show from 8pm on Friday, September 16. Tickets at robbiemortimer.com or via ticketek
