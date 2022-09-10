Allegations burner phones were used in an attempt to interfere with a covert internal police investigation have come to the forefront at the trial of a well-known country cop in Orange.
Secretly taped conversations between officers will now be the primary evidence tendered to jurors by the prosecution, as proceedings move into the next phase.
Suspended Parkes Sargeant Steven Brett Howard is accused of leaking confidential information, failing to declare a conflict of interest, neglecting his duties, and attempting to obstruct an investigation into his conduct.
The 59-year-old has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing. He is represented by barrister Brett Longville.
The prosecution's case for 12 counts of 'malpractice' - relating to the leaking, conflict of interest, and neglect allegations - wrapped-up Wednesday morning. An obstruction of justice charge began about 2.15pm that day.
Your conduct has been such as to warrant your suspension due to an ongoing investigation.- A document issued to Steven Brett Howard read out to the court
Crown Prosecutor Talitha Hennessy says Howard suspected his mobile had been "bugged" when he was suspended in 2020, and acquired two other numbers to secretly communicate with colleagues about the status of the investigation and who was involved.
She said the obstruction case would be run chronologically for "clarity," and began by laying out the circumstances of Howard's suspension.
A document issued to the policeman about 2.55pm on April 9 was read out to the court: "Your conduct has been such as to warrant your suspension due to an ongoing investigation."
A wiretapped phone call made by Howard to a college about 20 minutes after he was stood down was then played.
"I've been served with a notice of suspension from the boss" Howard said in the call, with the duo discussing what the investigation could relate to.
The trial will resume Monday. The defence case is yet to begin and it's unclear when a verdict is likely to be handed down.
The malpractice charges, which wrapped-up Wednesday, primarily relate to allegations Howard abused his access to an internal police computer database.
Alleged instances include relaying unproven sexual assault allegations to civilian acquaintances, forwarding the personal details of criminal suspects to their alleged victims, and informing a friend their new neighbour was on a child protection register.
Howard is also alleged to have neglected his responsibilities and failed to declare a conflict of interest when he did not follow up a witness report lodged by his ex-brother in law.
At the opening of the case, Judge Graham Turnbull reminded the jury and public gallery: "He's considered innocent ... presume innocence."
A 15-person jury has been empanelled, comprising five men and 10 women. The extra three members are a contingency against COVID-19 withdrawals, according to Judge Turnbull.
The pool will be whittled down to 12 via balloting system before the trial ends. A guilty verdict requires a unanimous decision.
