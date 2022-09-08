Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Group 10 under 11s grand final to feature CYMS Gold and CYMS Green

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:51am, first published September 8 2022 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange CYMS' two under 11s sides who'll be playing in the Group 10 grand final. Picture by Lachlan Harper

What's better than being a club with one team in the grand final?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.