What's better than being a club with one team in the grand final?
Having both sides in the big dance.
And so, when the referee blows the whistle on Group 10's under 11s grand final, the CYMS logo will be the only one sighted at Glen Willow Park this Saturday with both Green and Gold teams battling for supremacy.
Captaining CYMS Green will be Wade Townsend and Billy Dean while Judd Zinga and Cooper Judge are in charge of CYMS Gold.
All four are keen to rip in and take the title of club Kings.
"It's very excited, it's going to be good," they said.
Throughout the season, the Gold side have assumed the crown of dominance, finishing minor-premiers on points differential while Green were third at the end of the regular season.
In terms of the battle between both teams, a 12-12 draw in round four meant no player had bragging rights. However, week two of finals landed Gold with a 26-12 win and sealed their spot in the big dance before Green defeated Bloomfield 22-18 in the next match.
After playing under 10s last year, the captains had a list of terms from the rugby league glossary that they've enjoyed about the season.
"Putting on shots, tackling, setting up tries, running hard and working with our team," they all listed.
And with scores not kept in under 10s, this year marked the first year of competitive rugby league and finals for the teams and they've thrived off the pressure that's come with it.
"It's funner, you go home and check the ladder every day," Gold co-captain Judd Zinga said.
While the under 11s are one of the club's highlights of the year, CYMS will have a dominant two days of juniors finals ahead with seven teams out of 20 apart of the grand finals.
As it goes with junior rugby league, keeping the wheels in motion for a club relies heavily on volunteers and CYMS president Craig Piper struggles to define how much work goes in throughout a season.
"It's an amazing effort ... probably beyond words," he said.
"We've got an amazing executive committee and extended committee beyond that, the amount of work behind the scenes to get these teams on the park is unbelievable."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
