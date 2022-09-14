Plenty of options

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday September 15: 94 Nile Street, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 94 Nile Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Located a short five minute walk to the Nile St Cafe, this surprising family home has endless potential.
It offers a spacious, open plan living area with ceiling fan and reverse cycle air conditioning, which flows into the kitchen area with ample storage and electric cooking.
There are three bedrooms, each with built-in-robes, while at the rear of the home you will find a potential fourth bedroom or study, while an added bonus is the additional shower in the laundry.
Outside the homes entrance is a ramp for easy access and a fully enclosed yard with rear lane access, perfect for a trailer or caravan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.