Central Western Daily
Court

New father sentenced in Orange Local Court for domestic violence against pregnant girlfriend

By Court Reporter
September 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday for assaulting his pregnant partner last year. File picture

A 23-year-old man who assaulted and intimidated his pregnant partner during an ice binge was convicted in Orange Local Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.