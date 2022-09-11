A 23-year-old man who assaulted and intimidated his pregnant partner during an ice binge was convicted in Orange Local Court on Wednesday.
The former Orange man is not named to protect the identity of the victim and infant child.
Magistrate David Day spoke directly to the man after reviewing his criminal history and noting that he was on parole when he decided "to get tough" on his partner.
"When is [he] going to get the message? Did you know, most people in our community, and by that I mean the whole of NSW, only go to District Court to serve on juries? You go there for severity appeals and you still get second," Mr Day said.
"I bet you were happy to sign the parole. Your sentence was two years ... not the non-parole part."
According to information presented to Mr Day in court, the victim was six months pregnant when the man assaulted and intimidated her in April, 2021.
The woman had noticed the man was drug affected when she picked him up from McDonald's in Orange that day and when they got him he yelled at her saying she was lucky he didn't punch her and that she was "putrid" and he'd take the baby away from her when it was born.
He fell asleep about an hour later but woke up angry again and blamed her for letting him fall asleep.
He continued to insult her and threatened to take the unborn child away from her, then grabbed her and said, "I'll hang you up, you c***".
The man then pushed her with one hand. She fell over and her feet hit the wall causing two holes in the hallway wall.
When she started crying he threatened to hang her again and he twisted her arms behind her.
I've seen enough parole orders [to know] that you are not to consume meth.- Magistrate David Day
The woman tried to stop him leaving and when he pushed passed her a wine bottle fell from a bookshelf and smashed, and he left the house via an ensuite window.
Solicitor Jo Collings said the man has since demonstrated "proper insight" that his behaviour would have an impact on his then partner as well as his relationship with his then unborn child.
"He wasn't allowed to have contact with the child until the child was seven months old," she said.
However, Mr Day then questioned whether the man's use of the drug ice was connected to that lack of access to the child, which Ms Collings conceded was the case.
"I've seen enough parole orders [to know] that you are not to consume meth," Mr Day said.
Ms Collings said the man has taken the situation "very seriously", particularly since he had not bee allowed to see his new-born son until his last court date.
"It's motivating, it's not going to be easy," she said about the man's new relationship with the child and the baby's mother.
"The circumstance is the victim told the police he had never behaved this way before, he had been using ice for the past two weeks," she said.
"He was using ice and she was shocked by his behaviour."
Although the man had a prior matter of violence on his record Ms Collings said that was against a grown man and her client said this was the first-time he'd assaulted a female.
She also said the man's criminal record began when he was a child and both his parents were in jail.
"He's very young, Your Honour, he did serve a pretty reasonable length in jail," she said.
"I would submit that anger management is something that he really needs some personal input with."
Mr Day said he won't send the man to jail this time because he didn't consider him to have crossed the custody threshold.
"If you are going to do drugs then you are going to end up in trouble," Mr Day said.
Mr Day placed the man on an 18-month supervised community correction order that will require him to complete 100 hours of community service, participate in rehabilitation and treatment, and to abstain from drugs.
Mr Day also gave him the same sentence for intimidating the victim.
"You cannot say you weren't given a chance," Mr Day said, "it's up to you."
The man was also in breach of an existing two-year CCO at the time which Mr Day revoked and he resentenced him to a three-year CCO. That order was for possession of a flick butterfly knife in Orange in 2019.
