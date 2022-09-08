DESPITE losing several players to other commitments Group 10 will still be fielding an elite side to take on their Group 11 counterparts in the upcoming representative league tag match at Parkes.
A 14-player squad composed entirely of St Pat's, Orange CYMS and Orange Hawks stars (with one spot still to be confirmed) will take to the field on September 17, looking to extend their winning run over their rivals to nine straight games.
Seven St Pat's players are named in the team, fresh off their Group 10 grand final win over Orange CYMS and Western Challenge victory over Dubbo CYMS.
Orange CYMS duo Emily Williams and Sophie Stammers won't be available for the Parkes clash, leaving a spot open for teammate Sophie Banks to join the Group 10 squad.
The loss of Orange Hawks' Hailey Prestwidge is another blow for the team but Pat's player Sarah White is touted as a possible replacement.
Saints coach Mish Somers will once again captain the Group 10 side for this year's contest.
"Across the Group 10 competition there's a lot of talent, and there's a mix of speed and experience," Somers said.
"Bec Ford, as player of the year, you can't not put her in the team. She'll be playing in the halves alongside myself. She's got a great kicking game and a good head on her so both sides of the field will be great attacking options throughout the game.
Eleven of the 15 Group 11 players named have come from the dominant Dubbo CYMS and Dubbo Macquarie sides.
The Fishies players in the squad will be keen to hit back after going down to the Saints, while the Raiders would be hoping to end a strong season on a high.
However, even with the home ground advantage, Group 11 will be underdogs against a Group 10 team who have had their measure in the representative contest.
"India Draper from Parkes is a very dangerous player. She'll be quite dangerous coming from fullback so we'll have to limit her opportunities out of there," Somers said.
"Other than that I'm not familiar with many of the other players but there's a spread of players from Dubbo, Parkes and Forbes. They'll know each other well. I'm not sure what to expect, but if we focus on ourselves and run through our sets we'll hopefully come away with the win on the day."
The Pat's-CYMS-Hawks lockout of the representative team comes as no surprise, given the way those sides set the standard in the Group 10 competition, but Somers said there's sure to be greater variety in the future.
"It's hard to go past those three teams with how dominant they've been over the past season," she said.
"There's a bit of a gap to the next few teams but they're all rebuilding and they've got some young girls coming through who are going to be the future of Group 10."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
