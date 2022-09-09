For the past two years, Orange Public School have been missing their netball.
Due to COVID, the Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) tournaments have been heavily interrupted with no winner named.
So who was the last side to win the PSSA netball state titles?
Easy answer - it's Orange Public School (OPS).
Right now, the Year 5 and 6 students are the defending champions and they won't be giving up the title easily.
Currently they sit in the top eight of the state, having played seven rounds all over New South Wales.
Now they're simply waiting - waiting for the next opponent they can conquer after they were crowned Western Region Champions.
That school will come from the Hunter region and if OPS are successful, they're off to Sydney to play off in the top four.
Coach Leasa Konza believe's the teams work ethic has been the key to success so far.
"They have really worked hard as a team with lots of passion, and respect for the sport and one another, and have showed a lot of resilience to continue practicing and strengthen the skills they already have," she said.
Miss Konza added the constant help from parents cannot be underestimated either.
"The continuous support of parents that have travelled all over the Central West with us has been great," she said.
"They've been very committed and dedicated to the sport by picking days off and travelling with us."
While the main motivation for Miss Konza's side comes from defending the title, the coach indicated there's also some inter-school competition with fellow teacher Drew Bale and his rugby union program.
"Mr Bale and I have a bit of competition - the year we won the title his team came second so I said 'c'mon girls let's win this again'," she laughed.
For OPS, the date for a match-up with the Hunter-based side remains a 'waiting game', as various schools endeavour to catch up with their timings.
This weekend for Orange Netball Association, teams will be playing in the preliminary finals with division one pitting Vipers and OHS Hornets against each other.
In the under 10s blue division, Hawks and KWS play off in their first prelims along with OPS Oreos and Hawks in the red division.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
