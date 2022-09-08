When a coach has the respect and admiration of his players, then the side he's in charge of are an almost unstoppable force.
That's the reality with the Jason Greenhalgh coached Bloomfield Tigers under 16s side, who will run out for their Group 10 grand final this weekend with plenty of motivation.
After the passing of his son Harry in 2020, Greenhalgh has continued on in his role as coach with a side that contains many of Harry's friends.
Tigers captain Billy Nell, implied it's hard to put into words how much his side want to do it for their coach.
"I can't describe how much we all appreciate what Jase has done for us considering everything," he said.
"We want to do it for each other but considering those circumstances with Harry we want to make him proud as well."
Greenhalgh echoed the sentiments of his skipper and there wouldn't be a prouder man in the world if his side got over the line.
"There's a bit of underlying extra motivation to go out a winner for him (Harry) as well, it certainly adds to the occasion," he said.
The only thing stopping Bloomfield from a magical win is a strong Mudgee Dragons side, who are eager to finish their junior rugby league careers with victory.
Mudgee will have a strong advantage with the game played at Glen Willow Park, and have a 2-1 win record against Bloomfield this season.
However, by taking out the minor premiership, the Tigers have shown a consistency across the board that could be key this weekend.
Nell, who has played with Bloomfield since under 7s, is also eyeing off a fairy-tale farewell to juniors but knows there's a big challenge ahead of him.
"They're a very good team and have been for a long time, it won't be an easy game, we've just got to show up and want it more, if we start strong ... we should get it done," he said.
"We can't give them anything, if we let them in once they'll probably keep coming at us so we can't drop our heads."
Along with the under 16s, Bloomfield will have sides in the 14s and 15s grand finals as well after victories for both sides at Wade Park last Saturday.
Greenhalgh, who is also president of the club, said the success is a testament to the work ethic of his players.
"It's a good achievement for the effort the teams have put in this year," he said.
"We were a little unlucky because we had every age group playing off for a spot last week but to still get the three sides in is a good effort."
In the under 15s, Bloomfield Tigers have been one of the surprise packets of the finals series, finishing fifth in the regular season before landing a spot in the grand final. The 15s qualified for the grand final after a 28-24 extra-time win over St Johns Blue in the preliminary final.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
