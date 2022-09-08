A POPULAR late-night thoroughfare from Woodward Street to Rowan Street will be closed off.
Duntryleague Golf Club will installed gates at the entrances to its historic guesthouse and clubhouse which are expected to be operational in a fortnight.
Advertisement
The gates will be closed at around 10pm every night but opened the following morning.
Board of directors chair John Cook said the decision to install the gates, which are costing the club around $60,000 was made in the interests of better security.
He said the latest incident , which involved hooligans breaking into one of the cart sheds and stealing a golf cart, had escalated the club's decision.
"If we keep having those sort of incidents, then eventually insurance companies will say 'we're not covering you anymore for that'," Mr Cook said.
Mr Cook said the club already faced hefty insurance bills.
"I think our excess is probably two and a half, to three thousand dollars so unless they do major damage, we pay for most of it ourselves," he said.
"We haven't had any catastrophic events in the last few years that we needed to claim, I think the last one we had was storm damage, we had a lot of storm damage come through.
"But now with the excess, it's got to be pretty substantial before you'd even bother to claim it. You claim it and your premiums go. You don't get anything for nothing."
Mr Cook said the club had been investigating security upgrades for some time
"What we've decided to do. Shut it right off," he said.
Mr Cook said late-arriving guests for the club's iconic mansion guesthouse would be catered for and added eventually the club hopes to install a fence similar to those that surround public schools, around the course
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.