Central Western Daily

Orange golf club thoroughfare to Rowan Street to be closed after hours

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
September 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duntryleague will install gates at its entrances for overnight protection from anti-social behaviour.

A POPULAR late-night thoroughfare from Woodward Street to Rowan Street will be closed off.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.