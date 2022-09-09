Letters | More than just a 'group of grannies': CWA brings up incredible century

When I was growing up, like many others, I thought the Country Women's Association was a small group of grannies who made fabulous scones, wore aprons, made cups of tea and did little else.
In more recent years, I have had to whack that stereotype on the head and admit that, really, I knew little of the CWA.
Its catchphrase - Diversity, Charity, Change - is not referring to different scones, giving them away, or altering a recipe.
Yes, there are some old ducks amongst us (I have joined) but I have learnt that the membership is a powerful force advocating for a variety of amazing causes.
The exhibition at the Orange Regional Museum (till Oct 27) says it all. The CWA actually is more than tea and scones.
Our membership - farmers, teachers, office-workers, academics, professionals, creatives, retirees and more - together with the other 8000-plus CWA of NSW members, work quietly behind the scenes advocating for those who can't advocate for themselves.
We read, consider and make representations to Council regarding strategy and implementation for the good of Orange and surrounds.
Inland rail, rural health enquiry, maternity services in rural and remote areas, homelessness, agricultural biosecurity - you name it, the CWA has a say.
As the CWA celebrates its 100th birthday in NSW this year, and as CWA Awareness Week is here (4 - 10 September) I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful women of the Orange branch for welcoming me into their fold and for all the work they do for our local community.
I struggled to understand how the previous federal government could make a decision to set aside $243 billion in tax cuts over the next 10 years, for the wealthiest earners.
I struggle even more to make sense as to why the newly-elected Labor Government can't turn that decision on its head.
As reported recently, "... it has been facing growing calls from economists, unions, the welfare sector and the Greens to revisit the cuts". (Sun-Herald; August 28.)
We can all quickly think of better ways to allocate the proposed $243 billion.
It seems to me, that Labor's decision is based on politics, rather than economics and commonsense.
I think Matt Eggleston should not be too concerned that Anthony Albanese and Shaquille O'Neal are on the same program on TV.
Most Australians would not know who the basketball player is anyway.
I am old enough to remember the day Paul Robeson got on the scaffolding and sang "Ol' Man River" for the workers building the Sydney Opera House.
Now THAT was well known and Bob Menzies was Prime Minister.
With four in 10 Australians diagnosed with blood cancer living in regional and remote areas, this September, during Blood Cancer Month, the Leukaemia Foundation has announced Australia's first and only dedicated blood cancer support line to assist the growing number of Australians experiencing the devastation and disruption of a blood cancer diagnosis.
Blood cancer treatment is often complex and urgent, and life-saving care can be far from home.
Leukaemia Foundation research has also shown many Australians in regional areas face challenges and disparities in accessing treatment, leaving them feeling overwhelmed, unsure - and alone.
Whether you are personally diagnosed with blood cancer, in remission, a carer, or grieving the loss of a loved one, Australia's blood cancer support line is now available to guide you through the emotional, physical, and psychosocial challenges of blood cancer, Monday to Friday from 10am - 4pm AEST via calling 1800 620 420 or anytime via bloodcancer.org.au.
