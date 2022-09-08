Angeline Smith fears that hoons wreaking havoc near her home could end in "another Buxton" tragedy.
Mrs Smith lives in Panuara - about 30 minutes out of Orange - and said for nearly a year, a group she refers to as "the burnout crew" have been destroying the roads and dicing with death.
"There's going to be someone injured or killed." she said.
"I was in the SES for eight years and I went to roadside accidents during that time. I've seen enough destruction."
Take a drive down Four Mile Creek Road and you will see blown-out tires, skid marks strewn up and down and the odd hubcap or two.
"The biggest issue is that they choose to do this around corners and bends that are blind spots for drivers," she said.
"Nowhere in Panuara is easy to see. My son came around a bend one afternoon after work and they were there. Had he not have been driving slow that afternoon because of the sun, it would have been worse. He may have ended up hitting them. There were four cars that day and they all split off."
Mrs Smith's fears that someone could be die have ramped up even more since a tragedy fell upon the small NSW town of Buxton, where five teenagers were killed and another injured.
"That's a fear I have, especially after watching the news the other night when five teens were killed in that car crash," she said.
"It's the damage that could be done to a family which is my biggest concern."
Mrs Smith says the group of drivers come together "almost every Tuesday" to do burnouts along the large stretch of road.
"Imagine if someone had an emergency and they're driving around the corner, they're not going to see them," she added.
"I went to the hospital the week before last and it was about 2am and if those people were out, we wouldn't have seen them. There's no lighting around these roads.
"The frequency with which they're doing it, someone must be supplying them with tyres. They're doing it on our roads where we live and it's our families who will suffer from it."
Mrs Smith said she had brought the matter to the police's attention, but has been told they would require number plates to take action.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
