A SIX-year stint as head of general practice training for Western NSW gave Anna Windsor a coal-face insight into the issues facing rural and remote health practitioners and the communities they serviced.
Dr Windsor, who is based in Orange, is now keen to put that insight to use by serving on a ministerial advisory panel, which is being reinstated as part of the NSW Government's response to a damning parliamentary report into health outcomes in rural and remote communities in NSW.
The 15-member panel was announced earlier this month and will be chaired by Chief Executive of the NSW Rural Doctors Network, Richard Colbran.
"I'm really excited to be on the panel and hopefully we can give some really beneficial advice that can be translated into quality care," Dr Windsor said.
She said the terms of reference were yet to be revealed but it has been reported the panel will meet every three months with Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor.
Dr Windsor, who covered an area stretching from Oberon to Broken Hill and Cowra to Coonabarabran in the role as head of general practice training, stepped down from the position about a year ago to spend more time with her family and pursue an MBA and AICD studies with a view to moving into health administration, health economics and politics with an interest in rationalising the health dollar while providing the best level of care possible.
"I was really excited when I saw the opportunity to apply for the advisory panel. I have seen first hand many of the issues identified in the NSW Parliamentary enquiry and can give background and context to the situations that were reported," she said.
"I feel I can bring a unique perspective to the panel which may help avoid some of the patterns that are repeated.
"A lot of money has been poured into rural NSW but unfortunately this investment has not translated to improved health access and health outcomes. Many of our communities still have limited access to timely, quality care.
"We've seen a decline in services, on the ground, face-to-face medical care in a lot of our smaller towns, so despite everyone's best intentions, things haven't got any better."
Dr Windsor said the 44 recommendations made by the parliamentary inquiry were a good starting point.
"A lot of the recommendations are very broad so actually translating those recommendations to on-the-ground care, is the next challenge" she said.
"But I think one thing about the COVID pandemic is that it has made everyone become more flexible, more amendable to change and to change processes. People in rural health have an appetite to look and implement innovative evidence based solutions."
Dr Windsor is well known to the Orange district, having been a world-class swimmer, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Sydney and Atlanta Olympian.
The ministerial advisory panel includes the former chair of the Royal Australian College of GPs Ayman Shenouda, Parkes mayor Ken Keith and Temora mayor Rich Firman, Anna Barwick, Karen Booth, Jo Caldwell, Leone Crayden, Temora mayor Rick Firman, Louise Fox, Laura Hand-Ross, Warren Kealy-Bateman, Jennifer May, Georgina Rosee and Meg Austin.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
