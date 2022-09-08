Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Premier League: Waratahs FC to host Panorama Goats FC in semi-final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:21am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waratahs will hope to celebrate like this again on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Jude Keogh

They've ticked off one goal, but Waratahs FC want more.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.