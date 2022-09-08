They've ticked off one goal, but Waratahs FC want more.
After a brilliant Western Premier League campaign, where they finished first by three points, the blue and white's will now head into their semi-final with a grand final spot on the line.
For coach Adam Scimone, a minor-premiership title is just the beginning of a grand plan for supremacy.
"Yeah 100 per cent (it was a pre-season goal), that was the first one ... we've got that done and dusted now and look to move into the big one," he said.
"Last year was similar, we were pretty consistent, had a couple of off weeks and then it came down to COVID, so there was a bit of unfinished business for myself and the boys."
By finishing with the minor-premiership, 'Tahs earned themselves a week off and it's something Scimone is split on.
"From our perspective we've got a couple of older bodies so it was good to rest, we've had a couple of niggles," he said.
"But ideally I'd prefer to build momentum, it's good and bad."
The team blocking Waratahs' path to a grand final will be Panorama and after a 2-0 loss earlier in the season, they re-gained bragging rights thanks to a 2-1 victory on August 20.
With this Saturday's fixture to be played at Waratah Sports Ground, the blue and whites will have the advantage but Scimone knows taking down the 'Goats' won't be a simple task after they lead the competition for parts of the season.
"They've been pretty consistent this year, they had a couple of losses and we came in and once we had the opportunity to jump them and take the minor premiership, we weren't looking back," he said.
"(Panorama coach) Ricky (Guihot) has those boys firing, his goal was to get them into finals and he's done that. All credit to them but we just have to stick to our game plan and get the job done, then have another week off and get into the final."
The coach added the secret to success will come from finding holes in a defensive side that are more than capable of switching to attack in the space of one pass.
"They've defended really well, sat deep most of the time and got teams on the counter attack," Scimone explained.
"Nathan Davis has been an important player for them, they're hard to breakdown so that's difficult when teams park the bus a bit, but you've got to get creative and try long shots.
"You've got to keep asking questions and make it difficult for them and play to the best of your ability."
And while this final series is the first for a re-branded Western Premier League, Scimone is confident in the big game experience within his side.
"It's finals football and we've got a few boys that have played in finals and hopefully that experience comes into play when the big moments happen on Saturday," he said.
"We're excited to get cracking, it's been a long time."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
