In a bid to boost awareness, R U OK? Day was highlighted at Orange Health Service on Thursday, with a key message to stay "reachable" to those who may be struggling.
Pulling voluntary hours on the evening prior, a crew of hospital staff baked up an after-work storm, to care and cater for the annual event.
Multi-tiered cake stands covered the merged tables, boasting vibrant cupcakes, homemade caramel slice, red velvet coconut cake, pavlova bites and M&M cookies, to name only some of the mountainous, made-with-love edibles.
"There was around six of us who stayed back yesterday and we spent four or five hours baking," Occupational Therapist at the hospital, Emma Dwyer said.
"But Sandra, she's the chef brains - she gives the orders and we're just the sous chefs ... who also cleaned the utensils very thoroughly afterwards."
Aside from the baking creativity and preparation, for personal reasons, September 8 is a day very close to Ms Dwyer's heart.
Along with this personal significance, the Orange OT champions the R U OK? organisation and its overall purpose - which encourages people to stay connected by "checking-in" with one another.
When you're [feeling] so low and not in a good space, it's really quite challenging to reach out.- Occupational Therapist at Orange Health Service, Emma Dwyer
"It does open that conversation for people and gets others aware, because it lets people know that 'hey, that person might not be feeling so great at the moment, so let's keep checking-in on them - let's give them that extra bit of support," Ms Dwyer said.
"And when you're [feeling] so low and not in a good space, it's really quite challenging to reach out - so, I think that's why it's so important for people to reach in."
Raising the flag of awareness is the day's main theme, with Ms Dwyer and her co-workers launching the first baking bonanza at the hospital in 2021.
This year, a noteworthy queue of health workers were visibly trailing out the door - winding around the corner and then down the ward - who were all there for a plate of delight, and to show their support for the event.
"Even though it's only our second time doing this now, we've never seen the line-up quite like this before," Ms Dwyer said.
"We want to let people know that it's okay not to be okay at the moment, and that people don't 'need a reason' to be upset, feeling down or depressed, especially in the current climate.
"With the pandemic, financial pressures, climate change itself - for whatever reason at all, I think now is the time where it's more important than ever to keep that conversation going."
According to online data from the Australian Institution of Health and Welfare, there has been 492 suspected deaths by suicide recorded for New South Wales, occurring between the period of January 1 to June 30, 2022.
In the same timeframe, this year's figure is higher from previous years, which compares with 464 suspected suicide deaths in 2021, 421 recorded in 2020, and 430 in 2019.
We want to let people know that it's okay not to be okay at the moment ... I think now is the time where it's more important than ever to keep that conversation going.- Emma Dwyer
Overall, three-quarters of these deaths were among males across the state, recording more than 50 per cent falling within the age bracket of 25 to 54-years-old.
"If someone doesn't come to work or something seems out-of-the-ordinary - please, check on them," Ms Dwyer said.
"And it's something that you don't need to be qualified to ask, you just need to be human to ask - and it really is as simple as asking 'hey, are you okay?' to get that conversation started."
The R U OK? Day organisation lists "four simple steps" to start, bolster, and then follow-up on that communication, which are to: ask; listen; encourage action; and check-in.
For more information, click on the "how to ask" tab on the R U OK? Day website.
