Central Western Daily
Updated

Bureau of Meteorology issues flood watch for Orange and parts of Central West: Almost 30mm of rain recorded

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:59am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's water over Ophir Road, at the Reserve, according to the Cabonne Shire Council. Picture by Carla Freedman

A number of roads across the region are closed as Orange and surrounds continues to be feel the full force of a rejuvenated la nina system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.