A looming drenching has triggered a flood watch for the region with up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall across Orange over the next 48 hours.
The Central West has been included in the Bureau of Meteorology's latest flood warning for NSW, with some parts of the region expected to be hit by rising flood waters by Thursday afternoon.
Orange, weatherzone.com is predicting, could be lashed by up to 40mm of rain on Thursday afternoon.
It predicts a 90 per cent chance of rain, with anywhere between 20mm and 40mm likely.
There's also a high chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday - both days are rated an 80 per cent chance of as much as 5mm.
The Orange Airport's weather station says the city recorded 2.4mm of rain the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday morning.
Parts of Orange has experienced intermittent flooding throughout what was a wet winter. In August, rising water in Summer Hill Creek had forced the closure of Ophir Road between Banjo Paterson Way and Cullya Road with the second crossing under water. Nearby Bulgas Road and Bargwanna Road near Gosling Creek were also closed.
The BoM says that imminent soaking will be brought on by a trough from the west of NSW which is expected to bring widespread moderate rainfall, with severe thunderstorms.
The forecast says this will bring a risk of heavy falls on Thursday through the inland NSW, and that rainfall "may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the North West, Central West and South West inland catchments from late Thursday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks", the flood warning says.
There's currently minor to moderate flooding possible along parts of the Macquarie and Upper Lachlan Rivers. Minor flooding is also possible along the Gwydir, Castlereagh, Bell, Bogan, Belubula, Tumut and Upper Murrumbidgee Rivers.
"Catchments are currently wet or saturated from rainfall in recent weeks," the warning says.
It adds there's potential for minor flooding in the Orange, Molong and Bell River areas.
