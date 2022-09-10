Rising interest rates and low vacancies have added to the growing rental crisis for tenants in Orange according to a tenant's advocacy service.
The Tenancy Advice and Advocacy Service run by VERTO is reporting an increase in demand for its services and an increase in the number of clients at risk of homelessness in regional centres including Orange, Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Albury and Goulburn.
According to PRD Research, Orange had a rental vacancy rate of 0.5 per cent in the first half of the year.
Other regional citiies that are also covered by Verto's tenancy service, Wagga Wagga and Albury had rental vacancy rates of 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.
VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said the service is increasing among the community's most vulnerable residents.
"These figures demonstrate a continuation of the landlord's market," Mr Maxwell said.
"Coupled with rising interest rates and an increase in cost of living, we are seeing a situation where many landlords are passing on the cost to tenants via rental increases.
"With rising interest rates, vacancy rates at an all-time low and increasing pressure on household expenses, rent increases disproportionately impact the more vulnerable in our communities."
Mr Maxwell said VERTO has seen a 33 per cent increase in clients seeking support for rental increases since the start of the year.
"And even more concerning is the 191 per cent rise in the number of clients seeking advice and/or support a no-grounds termination notice," he said.
Mr Maxwell said these notices are designed for use in situations where the owner requires vacant possession, such as the sale of a tenanted property to an owner-occupier but he was concerned they might have another unintended purpose.
"In NSW, there are no caps on the rental increase amounts or percentages. However, tenants can challenge a rental increase, and if it's deemed excessive, it can be reduced or blocked. On the other hand, a no-grounds termination is a 90-day eviction notice without reason, which is typically very hard to challenge," he said.
"Anecdotally, we are seeing these used as a vehicle to remove tenants so the property can be returned to the market at a significantly higher price."
This perfect storm can quickly escalate to housing instability or homelessness.- VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell
Mr Maxwell highlighted that while the current rental climate is challenging for any tenant, it may be devastating to those already facing additional challenges, such as unemployment, mental health issues or domestic violence.
"Tenants in these situations may be perceived to be less desirable or appealing. In a landlord's market, the chances of being evicted are much higher, and the likelihood of finding a new [rental] much lower.
"This perfect storm can quickly escalate to housing instability or homelessness.
"The number of tenants at risk of homelessness who contacted our service has more than doubled in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels, and people in this position often find themselves in a cycle that is challenging to break," he said.
Mr Maxwell encourages tenants facing challenges to reach out to the Tenancy Advice and Advocacy Service as soon as possible.
"VERTO's TAAS consultants are on hand to help with rental challenges, from unresolved maintenance issues to rent increases and financial stress. Our mission is to help at-risk tenants understand their rights and responsibilities and explore every avenue to sustain their tenancy," he said.
"We successfully negotiate with landlords in around 50 per cent of cases. For those that progress to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, we assist with the process and can attend proceedings providing support and advocacy to help tenants achieve a resolution."
The service also provides a free financial counselling service to help those facing financial hardship.
Tenants experiencing rental challenges can contact VERTO's free Tenancy Advice and Advocacy Service on 1300 483 786 or at info@verto.org.au.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
