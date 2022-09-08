Advertisement
Barry Trimmer was as competitive as they came and according to his older brother, had 'the typical second child syndrome' in the best way possible.
Mr Trimmer died on August 27 at the age of 81, with older sibling Bill Trimmer paying tribute to him.
"He and I were pretty competitive from an early age," he said.
"We used to play test cricket in the backyard and that was all pretty serious. That went on for about ten years and I must admit, we probably should have gone a lot further in cricket than what we did.
"Another one of his main loves was the South Sydney Rugby League team. He was a Rabbitohs fan for many years."
It was the late Mr Trimmer's devotion to cricket that saw him earn life membership with the Centrals Cricket Club in 2010. He would also captain the first grade side to two premierships in the 1970s.
At the time of his retirement from the game he held several records at Centrals, some of which included scoring 339 runs at an average of 59.6 during the 1976/77 first grade season and the most most catches taken in a season for a non-wicket keeper (11).
On top of that, he umpired up until his 60s and acted as administrator in various capacities for Western Districts, Orange District Cricket Association and his beloved Centrals.
"His other love was fishing, he was a mad fisherman," brother Bill said.
"He also played a pretty handy game of golf. He was renowned for being one of the biggest hitters in Orange for a while. Up at Wentworth, he used to go in the longest hit competition and if he got onto one, he would usually win it."
But it wasn't just his love of sport that made him a staple of the community.
After moving back home following a seven-year stint in Mudgee, Mr Trimmer worked as the district sheep and wool officer in Orange for about 30 years with the Department of Ag.
"I was the district fruit officer in Orange at the time, so there were two brothers in the one office," Mr Trimmer's brother said with a smile.
Mr Trimmer attended Hurlstone Agricultural High School and then Hawksbury Ag College where he played first grade rugby.
"He even played a few games for Orange Emus," Bill Trimmer added.
"But I don't think that lasted all that long. He was in the enemy camp as far as I was concerned, because I played with Orange West at the time. We had a lot to do with one another and he always had an older sibling to deal with."
The funeral for Mr Trimmer was held on Tuesday, September 6 and was "well attended with a lot of stories told."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
