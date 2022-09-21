Highlighting a best friend's life journey to recovery Advertising Feature

Natalie Wentworth-Sheilds has spent the past 10 years in a wheelchair and she attributes her recovery to sheer bloody-mindedness. Picture supplied

TEN years ago, my best friend Nat had a stroke.



One day she was busy at work; the next minute, she was fighting for her life in Canberra Hospital after a blood clot entered her brain.

It would take Natalie Wentworth-Sheilds, then 50, months to regain the ability to breathe, swallow, and speak independently.



"The stroke rendered me like a newborn, so I needed bloody-mindedness to get this far," she said.

"It's been an interesting journey. I am completely accepting now, but it's taken a lot of work with my partner Mark and, of course, from me.

"Also, my positive outlook has been primary to my success, as well as the support of various therapists."

There are several events throughout the year aimed at raising funds, but more importantly awareness, for the signs of stroke and the people it affects.



The Stroke Foundation hosted their week from August 8 to 14, while the NSW Stroke Recovery Association hosted their own events from September 5 to 11.



Normally held in the first week of September, NSW Stroke Awareness Week is an annual event that aims to increase awareness of Stroke in the community.



The ongoing theme of Stroke Awareness Week NSW is to 'Recover, Regain and Reclaim'.

So I need someone to help since the stroke robbed me of my balance. - Natalie Wentworth-Sheilds

The week probably would have been like any other for Nat if she had not had that stroke and been confined to her wheelchair.



But the annual campaigns are now close to Nat's heart, having suffered years of frustration not being able to walk on her own.

"Being in a wheelchair can be quite challenging when you want access to places," she said.



"Many places say they are wheelchair friendly, however they neglect to tell you there are stairs before you can even enter the premises.



Nat said she viewed those who had suffered strokes and those in the disability sector very differently because she was now part of that cohort.



"We are under-valued and, in many respects, unsupported, and I would like to help fix that," she said. "I also realise there's a lot of people out there who are very caring and go out of their way to support and help.

"When something like this hits you, it's an eye-opener to see who cares.

