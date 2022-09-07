Central Western Daily

Police powers used to combat youth crime in Orange could be wound-back, council believes

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 7 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 8:59am
The Parental Responsibility Act (1997) - allowing police to take at-risk children home to their parents under certain circumstances - could soon be withdrawn in Orange, council believes.

The effort to curtail concerning youth crime trends in Orange could face new a hurdle in coming months.

