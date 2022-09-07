The effort to curtail concerning youth crime trends in Orange could face new a hurdle in coming months.
A law allowing police to take at-risk children home to their parents under certain circumstances is likely to be axed by the NSW Government, council believes.
The Parental Responsibility Act was introduced state-wide in 1997 but has since been withdrawn in every LGA but Orange.
At Tuesday night's meeting council reaffirmed support for the act. It unanimously voted to lobby against efforts to "take it off us."
"We as a community should be very concerned about [this]," deputy mayor Cr. Gerald Power said.
"It's worked well ... It's given the police the unique power to protect young people on the street."
Orange City Council says it will send a delegation "to the attorney general and NSW government to maintain the integrity of the act."
The concern follows a spate of recent high-profile youth incidents, including: Attempted robberies, brawls, police pursuits, car theft, and the stabbing of a 16-year-old girl at Canobolas Rural Tech.
The Parental Responsibility Act has been invoked 38 times in Orange since the last reporting period, Clr. Tammy Greenhalgh said.
It's unclear why the act is at risk. Several councillors suggested the push comes from bureaucrats who believe it is creates unnecessary work.
A spokesperson for the NSW Attorney General did not respond when approached for further information on its plans.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
