For years, rugby 7s has been a growing sport.
Its audience has fallen in love with the flashy plays and brilliance of its talented athletes and now it's reached Orange Public School (OPS).
At the forefront is the school's Year 6 and 5 female students who, with the encouragement of their coach Drew Bale, have become the OPS' inaugural team in the PSSA girls rugby 7s competition.
And it all started with a petition.
"People in NSW Sport wanted to know if it was viable to have rugby 7s out here (in Orange) after the women's side won gold at the 2016 Olympics," Bale explained.
"I said yes we can do that and last year floated the idea among some of the girls I thought would be interested.
"They were really excited and walked around the school to get everyone to sign a petition so we could have the numbers and ... went from there."
Bale, who is involved in a number of rugby coaching roles around the state, added that the calibre of students around the school made the team a necessity.
"We had a good group of girls coming through who could not only play but actually play well and be competitive - I figured if I didn't start it this year I never would," he said.
The response to the news of an inaugural team was emphatic with a 30 girls trialling from OPS.
"They were all super keen, even if they had no idea how to pass or tackle, they just wanted to be a part of the first ever team. There was lots of excitement and enthusiasm," Bale said.
From the moment the girls started training, they just clicked.
First up was a Dubbo gala day last term, where they excelled against sides from Wellington, Mudgee, Dubbo, Wilcannia and Tullamore.
Now, after progressing through against a number of schools, the 7s side will compete in the state finals at the NSW Waratahs headquarters in Daceyville.
Bale explained their was plenty of excitement at the start of this week.
"They've come into school super pumped. they can't wait and are chomping at the bit," he said.
"Part of the reason they're excited, this is the first time this comp has run to its completion, if we win they'll be the first ever team to win this competition, that's something they're keen for."
And the coach added his team is more than capable of coming away with glory.
"Some of them have a switch where they're really nice and smart but then they flick a switch and really want to beat everyone up - the way they've taken it on is ridiculous," Bale explained.
"In my capacity as a coach, I've had to learn how to coach differently. They can see it a lot better than the boys do, some of these girls are better than the boys, they just want it that much.
"I'm giving us a pretty good chance."
Over their short history, the OPS girls have also enlisted the help of local Orange Emus legend and Australian women's rugby team, the Buildcorp Wallaroos, squad manager Amanda Ferguson.
"She has been interested and talking to the girls, giving feedback and passing on comments from the Wallaroos team about how proud they are," Bale added.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
