THE inaugural Under 18s Western Premiership may have come to a close but the best is still yet to come from the region's best junior stars.
Group 10 and Group 11's top under 18s talent go head-to-head on Saturday September 17 at Parkes' Pioneer Oval, where many of the Western Rams' Laurie Daley Cup representatives now have the chance face each other as rivals.
Group 10 coach Matt Lawson said it's been a treat to watch this side develop since their earliest representative season in junior rugby league.
"It's a pretty handy squad. We've been fortunate enough in this area over the last few years to have such a great group, and these guys have been together for a long time in representative games, both at a Group level and with Western Rams," he said.
"There's a fair amount of talent across those top three sides [Panthers, Magpies and Pat's]. It was a difficult in some respects to put the team together but there are definitely a lot of guys who just picked themselves.
"Across the board we've got some really great finishers. We've got a really good middle, I believe. There's also a few combinations in this team who have been together over the years, and I've been fortunate enough to be involved with these guys since under 12s."
Bathurst Panthers' Tommy Lemmich captains the side at lock.
The Group 10 rookie of the year recipient has enjoyed a breakthrough season, which included an appearance at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships.
Teammate Tallis Tobin along with Cowra's Tom Negus and St Pat's Aiden Stait make for an imposing front line of the Group 10 pack.
Orange CYMS star and NSW Country representative Nick Murphy will be one to watch, while the halves combination of Cowra's Mikey McNamara and Panthers' Jackson Carter boasts endless creativity.
Lawson said it's nice to see the Group 10 jumper being worn by the very best talent possible.
"In the past five to six years the Rams players have been excluded from this game. There was a time where they wanted to give some guys on the fringe a taste of the rep stuff but this year that's changed," he said.
"We've had the change in the under 18s competition this year which has given players more exposure to the other Group, not necessarily week in and week out, but there have been different opponents for them to play."
This year's Laurie Daley Cup captain and Orange Hawks' excitement machine Lachie Lawson would have been an easy selection for this side but he'll be unavailable due to injury.
He'll still be involved on the day as a trainer, along with Craig Negus and Rob Tubia.
"Mark [Booth, assistant coach] and I also had this side last year. We've had a change in a couple of staff roles, but the guys on board are super keen and have been exposed to a lot of footy," Lawson said.
"Particular mention goes to Lachie Lawson, with his unfortunate injury this year. If he didn't have that injury he'd be the first person picked. Prior to that, his football in the regular season and Country Championships was unbelievable."
The under 18s match will be the curtain raiser for the match between Peter McDonald Premiership champions Forbes Magpies and the winner of this Sunday's Denton Engineering Cup in Newcastle between the Maitland Pickers and Macquarie Scorpions.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
