An expanding business needs an expanding workplace and that's exactly what Sean Ryan has done at Central West Trailer Parts.
Together with front-of-house do-it-all Jenny Munro, the business has moved from its Hawthorn Place digs to shed 15 at 8 Edward Street.
"Because trailer parts weren't our main business 12 months ago, it was more in the back of a container where the customers could still get in there, but it wasn't as much on display as it is now," Mr Ryan said.
"Selling trailer parts is our main business now and it's more targeted to mechanics and other businesses, but we also can do sales to the general public. We get guys who want to build their own trailer or repair a trailer, farmers especially."
The business has been at the new site since August 1 and already Mr Ryan is enjoying the new feel.
"It's been really good," he said.
"It's great to have everything on display and people can see what we've got. It's a lot more inviting."
He added that the company would still be doing repair work, with horse floats being their speciality.
They will be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, with Ms Munro being the go-to person when you first walk in the door.
"Jenny has been around trailers for several years and her product knowledge and expertise would be hard to beat," Mr Ryan added.
"She's got the product knowledge to sort 99 per cent of customers out and she's the face you'll see nine out of ten times you walk in here."
As president of the Orange Hockey Association, Daryl Kennewell knows first hand how important it is to have safety equipment readily available.
Having just been approved as a Mercian Hockey dealer, Mr Kennewell is hoping to fill that gap in the market.
"I've sold a few sticks and a bit of goalkeeping here or there, but the Orange community needs somewhere they can go to buy a new grip or new shin pads, just to get them the right gear," he said.
"Everyone has a stick, so everyone needs safety as well. It is a bit of a niche product and because we're not a tier one sport, those vital items aren't going to be supplied as often as they need to be."
The business will be operating under the name 'DK Hockey and Sports Co' with the goal to also open a pop-up shop at the Orange Hockey Centre.
"It's important that if they need a mouthguard right there and then, that they don't have to go downtown and get it," Mr Kennewell added.
"To have that gear there when you need it is vital. At the moment it's just to service the hockey community because they've got nothing, but I might branch out into areas like cricket as well."
For more information or to place an order, you can message him on Facebook or on 0449 518 527.
One of the city's charity shops will be closed nearly two months.
Buena Vista Shop in Peisley Street has been closed since Monday, September 6 as it undergoes a renovation.
A sign posted in the shop window said: "Buena Vista Shop is getting a makeover and will be closed from Tuesday, September 6 until Monday, October 24.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you on open day. Thank you for understanding."
The charity shop is run by the Central West branch of the United Protestant Association.
A statement by UPA added that the renovation had been "a long time coming."
