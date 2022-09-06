Central Western Daily
Shots fired into Bathurst home: NSW Police begin investigation into drive-by shooting

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:10am, first published September 6 2022 - 11:54pm
Police investigations are underway after shots were fired into a home in Bathurst during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

