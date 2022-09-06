Police investigations are underway after shots were fired into a home in Bathurst during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police have taped off a section of Westbourne Drive, between Meagher Street and Evernden Road, and established a crime scene.
Advertisement
Inspector David Abercrombie, duty officer with Chifley Police District, said officers received reports at about 1.30am of a shooting in the area.
"Officers established that a number of shots had been fired into a house from a vehicle," he said.
"Fortunately, no-one was home at the time of the shooting and there have been no reports of injury.
"A crime scene has been established and investigations into the incident remain underway."
... a number of shots had been fired into a house from a vehicle.- Inspector David Abercrombie
Inspector Abercrombie said at this stage of the investigation there was nothing to suggest this morning's incident was related to a similar incident in Bannerman Crescent back in June.
On that occasion, officers from Chifley Police District were called to the home on Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, shortly after 9pm on Monday, June 20 and found several shots had struck the front of the single-level brick building.
A 40-year-old woman and her children - a boy almost three years old and a girl aged six months - were inside at the time; they were not injured but were distressed by the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.