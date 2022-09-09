Motor by name and Motor by nature; that's the best way to sum up the career of Karin Horan.
Advertisement
The Orange City Hockey member decided to hang up her stick after the 2022 season in a club career that spanned 48 years.
"I just loved it," she said when asked why she stuck it out for nearly five decades.
Of the 48 years as a player - many of which were spent as a goalkeeper - the most recent 45 were with City, having played for Ex-Services prior to that.
She made the move to City as a teenager after an opportunity arose to play first grade.
But her love-affair with the sport started well before that.
"I first started when I was in year five," she said.
"They asked who wanted to play goalkeeper and nobody wanted to, so I put my hand up and I didn't look back."
Since then, the self-taught superstar has taken home multiple goalkeeper of the year awards, represented her city, her zone and even her state.
But arguably her proudest moment came just this year.
"When I dropped back from first grade, my daughter went up and replaced me as she was the new and refreshed young one," Ms Horan added.
"My daughter's team dropped back to second grade this year because they lost some players, so we ended up playing against each other.
"She was in the goal and I was in the goal. It was the first time we'd played against each other and it was awesome."
While the player nicknamed Motor spent the majority of her time between the posts, there was a period where she ventured out to stretch her legs.
Advertisement
"When I had my twins, I said I wanted to play out on the field and so I did that for three years," she said.
"I played winger, so I went one extreme to the other and I was diving all over the place and scoring goals.
"It was good to get out because being a goalkeeper all the time you're always padding up, doing this and doing that, so it was good to run and be free. But it was getting a bit dangerous out there, a bit wild, so I thought I better get back in the goal."
The life member, coach, manager and general do-it-all nearly 'put the icing on the cake' in 2020, when she was invited to take part in the over-55s world cup in South Africa. COVID pulled the pin on that dream, but now she looks forward to watching the next generation of stars rise through the ranks.
"I've got an eldest son who plays goalkeeper, my daughter who is a goalkeeper and now I've got a young grandson and he's taken up goalkeeping," she added.
Advertisement
"I've created a real love-affair with goalkeeping."
And while she assures us that her time as a player is done and dusted, should the club she loves so dearly come calling in a time of need, she has no doubts that she will come to its aid.
"If one of the teams needs to be managed, I'll put my hand up to manage," she said.
"I can't stand around and do nothing."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.