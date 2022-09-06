He's had a week off, now Jack Wighton's raring to go. The same for Elliott Whitehead.
Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has brought the pair straight back into the side to face the Melbourne Storm for the NRL elimination final in Melbourne on Saturday.
Stuart opted to give them a rest for the Green Machine's 56-10 thrashing of the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, giving Corey Harawira-Naera a full 80 minutes instead and bringing Matt Frawley into the halves.
Whitehead had a stiff back, but will return to lead the side in the knockout final against the Storm.
Not surprisingly, the inclusion of the Orange CYMS and Bloomfield product and the English backrower are the only changes from the side that beat the Wests Tigers at Lecihhardt Oval last Sunday.
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 5.40pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
