The City of Orange Brass Band is blowing its own trumpet, and with good reason after being named the best in the state, in its division.
The band won D grade at the NSW State Band Championships and president Vanessa Evans said it was the first time the band has competed in the state championship since 2014.
It went up against two other bands, St George at South Sydney and Waratah's from the Newcastle area to secure the win at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre in Penrith.
Intermediate Band conductor Megan Hodsdon said it's the first time the band has won category D since the mid 1980s.
The band's publicity and media officer Naomi Write said the group had to perform three songs including a hymn, a test piece and an "own-choice piece".
She said the traditional hymn was Lloyd, by Cuthbert Howard.
"The test piece was Prismatic Light, by Alan Fernie, and our selected own-choice piece was Viking Age, by Thierry Deleruyelle," Miss Wright said.
"Prismatic Light and Viking Age are both exciting, modern brass band music, and are not what one would traditionally hear performed by a brass band.
"There was an in-person audience, but the whole event was also live streamed, where many people viewed different portions of the competition."
Ms Evans said Lloyd has been a part of the band's repertoire for a long time, but the other two pieces were prepared for the competition.
Miss Wright said that preparation included weekly rehearsals at the Band Hall on Endsleigh Avenue as well as a rehearsal at the Salvation Army Hall where the band members practiced in sections, to ensure their parts were the best they could be.
"This year we have been fortunate to return to our usual play-out schedule," she said.
"This includes free monthly concerts at Cook Park, Australia Day celebrations at Cook Park, Molong ANZAC Day, National Servicemen's Commemorations, and other community events.
"We also performed a concert in Bathurst in June, and another concert at the Orange Uniting Church in July."
Orange City Brass Band fundraising coordinator Meredie Wright said the Cook Park concerts will resume on October 9 at 1pm.
The band will also perform at the Molong Show on September 18.
"Some band and committee members are also doing some community goodwill and are assisting with the Convent renovation for the Ukrainian refugees in Molong," she said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
