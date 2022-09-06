Central Western Daily
Good News

Orange City Brass Band wins at NSW State Band Championships

Tanya Marschke
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:35am, first published September 6 2022 - 9:30pm
City of Orange Brass Band members in Penrith where the competition was held. Picture supplied

The City of Orange Brass Band is blowing its own trumpet, and with good reason after being named the best in the state, in its division.

