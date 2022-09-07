Central Western Daily
CWA Orange branch joins the fight for improved maternity services in wake of May inquiry findings

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:00am
Birth and postpartum doula, Stacey Yaroslavceff and acting maternity unit manager, Danielle Syme of Orange Health Service, with CWA Orange branch president, Deborah Marr. Picture supplied.

Members of the Orange Country Women's Association branch have teamed up with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association to back what's been deemed as "an urgent need" in a battle for better maternity services.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

