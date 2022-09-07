Members of the Orange Country Women's Association branch have teamed up with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association to back what's been deemed as "an urgent need" in a battle for better maternity services.
The crisis landed on the Orange CWA radar earlier in the year, when its annual state conference was held in Sydney during May.
It was then when a number of branch motions were tabled around the issue, particularly when it came to maternity services and care in rural and remote NSW.
The conference also fell in the wake of a release of findings through a NSW parliamentary inquiry, where one of its key findings revealed that dozens of hospital birthing units - in the rural and regional health area - had been shutdown.
"[The findings included] harrowing testimony from inquiry witnesses who shared their stories of giving birth without adequate support and facilities, or having to travel far from home to have their babies," CWA Orange branch president, Deborah Marr said.
"Just because you choose to live outside our major cities, doesn't mean you should have to tolerate a lower standard of medical care and support.
"Expectant mothers and new mothers should feel safe and supported, but what we heard during and after the inquiry was that this is far from the case for those living in rural and regional areas of our state."
With September 4 to 10 marking CWA of NSW Awareness Week, highlighting the need for revised services for women comes at an apt time - considering it was the catalyst of the association's very formation.
"It seems fitting that in the CWA of NSW's centenary year, we're continuing the advocacy around urgent improvements to maternal and antenatal care for country residents," Ms Marr said.
"We're simply asking for the same levels of care that city-based people expect and we don't think equity is too much to ask.
"Those living in rural and regional NSW pay the same taxes as everyone else and your postcode shouldn't dictate the standard of basic healthcare requirements."
In the lead-up to Awareness Week, the CWA Orange branch members said they had been been meeting with antenatal clinic representatives, which also led to the branch making a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Central West.
The charity was chosen for the fact that it hosts large numbers of mothers-to-be from the Central Western region, who have been identified as having high-risk pregnancies - all of which require close monitoring by specialist staff.
Along with its NSWNMA alliance, the CWA Orange branch has also teamed up with the Gidget Foundation - a non-profit organisation providing programs to support the emotional wellbeing of expectant and new parents.
This week, the CWA will host a webinar on all of these health concerns, which will be underpinned by discussions on what quality maternity care should look like in regional areas.
The webinar will include a panel of experts in their fields, from health professionals, academics, consumer advocates and CWA members.
