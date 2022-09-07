Shop-top housing for people living with a disability is still on the table for a former shopping centre site but remediation will need to be carried out before a sod is turned with fragments of asbestos-containing material were identified on the block.
Developers Orange Healthwell have an amended development application on exhibition at Orange City Council for three, four-storey buildings originally costed at $14.8 million and including shops and basement parking. to be constructed on 6-8 Callawa Street, the former home of the now demolished Kurim Shopping Centre.
The complex will contain six business premises and 45 housing units, 42 of which will be designed as special disability accommodation but first the concrete foundations of the original building needs to be removed.
A detailed contamination report, submitted as part of the development application and authored by Envirowest Consulting, has identified asbestos-containing materials on the site, which was cleared of the derelict shopping centre building in 2018.
The report says the materials comprised of asbestos cement sheeting fragments and vinyl tile fragments which are scattered across a bitumen area, a concrete slab and soil material on the western side. Fill material beneath the concrete does not contain foreign material while levels of potential contaminants of concern in the fill were less than adopted thresholds for residential and commercial land use.
The report recommended access to the site be restricted and warning signs erected.
A remediation action plan is provided as part of the development application which says fragments of asbestos cement sheeting and vinyl tiles will be collected from the surface of the concrete and bitumen and disposed of at a licenced landfill.
The grassed area in the western section of the site will be remediated by bulk excavations to an initial depth of 50mm and excavated material disposed to landfill.
Foreign materials on the site, which is 47000m2, will also be collected and disposed to landfill.
The remediation will be undertaken by traversing the site at intervals of two metres with careful inspection for cement sheeting fragments on the surface.
Soil disturbance remediation works are to be supervised by an environmental scientist or asbestos assessor and comply with EPA and SafeWork guidelines.
The Envirowest report stated a preliminary investigation of the site did not identify potentially contaminating activities from a review of council records, EPA databases, SafeWork NSW database or other government agency databases.
As part of the amendment, the developers removed one unit from the third floor of each building and provided additional setbacks to adjoining properties.
The units will be a mix of eight one-bed units, 32 two-bed units and five three-bed units.
The proposal also includes roof terraces for each building, enclosed servicing areas and accessible bathroom, a communal outdoor gym/recreation area, barbecue and outdoor area and landscaping.
Apart from dwellings, it will contain 99 parking places across the basement level including three electrical charging bays.
When approved, the development will be completed in three stages.
The DA is on display until September 19.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
