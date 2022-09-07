Central Western Daily

Asbestos clean-up needed on Orange site identified for specialist disability accommodation

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:30am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed view from the corner of Callawa Street and Kurim Avenue. Picture supplied.

Shop-top housing for people living with a disability is still on the table for a former shopping centre site but remediation will need to be carried out before a sod is turned with fragments of asbestos-containing material were identified on the block.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.