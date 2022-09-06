How do you get juniors to play cricket? It's the question on the mind of clubs up and down the country after Cricket Australia's annual survey found a reduction in those aged 12 and under trying out cricket during the Australian summer of 2021-2022.
Here in town, that task is no easier, which is Orange CYMS Cricket Club decided they needed to do something more to encourage players to take the plunge.
"Lots of parents love the idea of their kids playing sport but unfortunately the cost is a hurdle they struggle to overcome, now more than ever," club president Ben McNiven said.
That led the club to collecting a stock of "new and great condition" junior cricket gear to give to new players or those in need.
So far, past and present players have donated 20 helmets, 20 bats, 13 brand new kit bags, eight sets of pads, nine sets of gloves and five pairs of cricket shoes which the club will distribute to those players that require them until the point that there is no more gear left.
With the assistance of sponsors, players and supporters, along with the NSW Government's Active Kids Vouchers, CYMS will also be able to help at least partially fund the registration fees for at minimum, 15 junior players this season.
"This assistance is centred on removing that obstacle for families so that kids who want to play cricket this season can without the expense of registrations and equipment," McNiven added.
"I want to thank Tim Ireson (Ophir Hotel licensee), who offered us 15 $50 subsidies without the club asking. He is committed to supporting our club and helping these kids to keep active and enjoy themselves through organised sport."
Those subsidies will be available for children who play in the club's competitive junior teams in the Orange District Junior Cricket Association or in the club's Junior Blaster (ages 5-7) and Master Blaster (7-10) programs.
"Coupled with an Active Kids Voucher, valued at $100, a $50 subsidy means the registration cost of $150 for kids playing in the ODJCA's competitive age groups can be covered," McNiven added.
"Registration for Junior Blasters or Master Blasters costs $100, which the Active Kids Voucher can cover entirely."
Children registered for Junior Blasters and Master Blaster using an Active Kids Voucher will not be eligible for the $50 subsidy.
The club is asking parents and guardians to indicate their interest in the subsidies during the registration process and will allocate them to 15 families through a random draw closer to the start of the season
"It's a frustration for many parents that their kids outgrow their cricket gear from season to season, but this also means that there is great junior bats, helmets and pads in garages and sheds," McNiven said.
"We want to try to get that unused equipment into the hands of kids who could use it, and our past and present players and supporters have responded with some great donations.
"There's also been some people purchase new gear for these kids. Just to name two, Ben Chiarella and Lan Snowden both bought about five brand new junior kit bags each. We're very grateful and we're sure the kids will be too."
Registrations for Junior Blasters and Master Blasters programs, as well as competitive junior cricket, are open.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
